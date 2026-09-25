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Home / Sports / "Historic moment for Indian sport": IOA President PT Usha on 2032 UCI Road World Championships

"Historic moment for Indian sport": IOA President PT Usha on 2032 UCI Road World Championships

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ANI
Updated At : 01:37 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has welcomed the decision of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) to award the 2032 UCI Road World Championships to Pune, India, marking the first time the prestigious event will be held in the country.

The decision was announced at the 195th UCI Congress in Montréal, Canada, on 23 September, alongside the allocation of a number of UCI World Championships for the 2027–2034 period. The historic award represents an important milestone for Indian sport and provides another opportunity for the country to welcome athletes, teams and cycling fans from around the world. It also confirms India’s ambitions to become a leading global sporting nation over the decade ahead.

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PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association, said, “The award of the 2032 UCI Road World Championships to Pune is a proud and historic moment for Indian sport as we continue to build a strong international event portfolio. We thank the UCI for its trust in India and congratulate

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the Cycling Federation of India, its President Pankaj Singh and everyone who contributed to this landmark achievement. We look forward to welcoming the world’s best cyclists to Pune and inspiring a new generation across the country.”

The award builds on Pune’s growing presence on the international cycling stage. Earlier in 2026, the city hosted the Pune Grand Tour, India’s first UCI-classified 2.2 multi-stage men’s road race, bringing together 164 riders from 28 teams representing 35 countries. Its UCI classification also gave riders the opportunity to earn valuable ranking points towards qualification for the LA 2028 Olympic Games.

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Maninder Pal Singh, Secretary General of the Cycling Federation of India, said, “The award of the 2032 UCI Road World Championships to Pune is a historic moment for Indian cycling. In more than 100 editions of this prestigious event, it will be only the fourth time it is hosted in Asia, and the first time ever in India. Under the leadership of Pankaj Singh ji, MLA and President of the CFI, this achievement will position India as a major force on the global cycling stage and stands as a great milestone for the sport of cycling and for Indian sports in general”. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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