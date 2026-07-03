Historic: Teen duo Yamal, Cubarsi to star in Spain vs Austria FIFA World Cup round of 32

Los Angeles [US], July 3 (ANI): Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has named a formidable starting lineup for La Roja's highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against Austria, a selection that sees teenage sensations Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi make football history before kickoff.

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Yamal has successfully recovered from a recent hamstring injury and returns to spearhead the attack. Meanwhile, Cubarsi retains his spot at the heart of the defence, continuing his impressive run after playing every single minute of Spain's campaign so far.

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According to statistics from Opta Joe, the inclusion of the two Barcelona prodigies marks the first time in 68 years that two teenagers have started a FIFA World Cup knockout match together for the same country. The feat was last achieved by the legendary Brazilian duo of Pele and Jose Altafini during their 1958 quarter-final triumph over Wales.

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Tres cuartos de hora pare el arranque del partido. ¡𝗖𝗢𝗡 𝗩𝗢𝗦𝗢𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗦 𝗔 𝗣𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗦!#VamosEspaña | #CopaMundialFIFA pic.twitter.com/iEQCYcoSGi — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) July 2, 2026

The teenage pair are part of a heavy Barcelona contingent, with De la Fuente also handing starts to midfielders Pedri and Dani Olmo, bringing the total number of Blaugrana players in the lineup to four. Manchester City's Rodri will anchor the midfield alongside Pedri and Alex Baena, while Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal is tasked with leading the line alongside Yamal.

Defensively, goalkeeper Unai Simon starts between the posts behind a back four consisting of Pedro Porro, Aymeric Laporte, Cubarsi, and Marc Cucurella.

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Among the substitutes, Eric Garcia and Joan Garcia are still waiting to make their first appearances of the tournament. Gavi, who featured in the starting lineup during Spain's opening match, remains on the bench alongside forward Ferran Torres.

The reigning European champions enter the knockout phase unbeaten. Spain topped Group H despite a sluggish start that saw them draw 0-0 with Cape Verde, bouncing back emphatically to defeat Saudi Arabia 4-0 before edging past Uruguay 1-0. The 2010 world champions are now aiming to book their place in the Round of 16.

They face a resilient Austria side managed by Ralf Rangnick. Austria secured their spot in the Round of 32 by finishing second in Group J, recovering from a 2-0 defeat against Argentina and a thrilling 3-3 draw with Algeria to beat Jordan 3-1 in their final group game.

Austria's starting lineup features Alexander Schlager in goal, supported by an experienced outfield selection including Kevin Danso, Stefan Posch, David Alaba, Nicolas Seiwald, Marcel Sabitzer, Romano Schmid, Konrad Laimer, Paul Wanner, and Michael Gregoritsch.

The stakes are incredibly high for both European sides. The winner of tonight's encounter will advance to the Round of 16, where a blockbuster tie against either Portugal or Croatia awaits them in Dallas on July 6. (ANI)

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