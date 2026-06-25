History in unique ways: South Africa, Switzerland, Canada make it to round of 32 in FIFA WC 2026

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): It was history in unique ways for South Africa, Switzerland and Canada as they progressed to the round of 32 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup after the latest series of matches.

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South Africa, also known as Bafana Bafana in the football world, created history by advancing to the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage for the first time after a 1-0 victory over South Korea in their final group-stage match.

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As per OptaJoe, South Africa, who have progressed to the round of 32 for the first time ever, are the seventh African nation to have made to the WC knockout stages. In the Group A, they ended as number two, with a win, loss and a draw each, giving them four points. Mexico is at the top with three wins in three matches and nine points.

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Switzerland, who secured a 2-1 win over Canada in their final league stage match at Vancouver, made it to the round of 32 for the fourth successive time in the last four editions of 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026. The only other European side to do so is France, as per OptaJoe.

Switzerland end as the toppers of Group B, with two wins and a draw, giving them seven points.

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Also, the match saw the co-hosts Canada progress to the round of 32, finishing with a win, loss and a draw each. They are the first host nation to make it past the FIFA WC group stage with as few as four points since the USA in 1994, as per OptaJoe. They are at the second position in Group B, behind Switzerland. (ANI)

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