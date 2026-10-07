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Home / Sports / "History will be kinder to you": India coach Gambhir bids heartfelt farewell to chief selector Agarkar

"History will be kinder to you": India coach Gambhir bids heartfelt farewell to chief selector Agarkar

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ANI
Updated At : 12:56 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): India head coach Gautam Gambhir paid a heartfelt tribute to outgoing chief selector Ajit Agarkar, praising his conviction and unwavering commitment to putting the team first.

Gambhir highlighted India’s three ICC trophies during Agarkar’s tenure and thanked him for his contribution, saying history would remember his work kindly while wishing him success in his future endeavours.

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Agarkar’s tenure as chairman of BCCI’s senior men’s selection committee officially came to an end on Tuesday, with the board inviting applications for one vacant position on the panel.

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Agarkar, who took charge in July 2023, completed his term on October 4 and did not seek an extension.

“Dear Ajit Bhai, an absolute honour to work with you. Those 3 ICC trophies are testimony of your conviction: Team first & Team ahead, always. I must say, History will be kinder to you. Thank you for everything. My heartfelt wishes for your future endeavours!” Gambhir wrote in an X post.

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Between 2023 and 2026, the Indian men's cricket team won three ICC trophies: the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2024, the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2026.

Former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha will serve as the interim chief selector. He chaired the selection meeting on Tuesday to pick India’s squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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