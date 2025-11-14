DT
Home / Sports / "Hit the Stumps": Siraj reveals Bumrah's key tip behind wicket-taking burst

ANI
Updated At : 08:00 PM Nov 14, 2025 IST
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 14 (ANI): Right-arm seamer Mohammed Siraj revealed that Jasprit Bumrah urged him to attack the stumps as conditions became tougher for batters on the first day of the Kolkata Test at Eden Gardens here.

Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts as the spearhead completed the five-wicket haul (5/27 in 14 overs). On the other hand, Siraj scalped two wickets and finished with the figures of 2/47 in his 12 overs, after being expensive in his first spell.

Speaking after the end of play on Day 1, Siraj said, "Jassi bhai just told me that the wicket-taking option was if you bowl at the stumps, you've LBW, bowled and even catches coming to play when the line is accurate."

After ripping off the Proteas for just 159, Team India finished the first day of the match at 37/1 after 20 overs, trailing by 122 runs, with KL Rahul and Washington Sundar at the crease.

Talking about the hosts' performance, the fast bowler stated, "We are in a good position having lost just one wicket, (earlier) Markram and Rickelton put on a good stand, we did well to come back, and I think we're ahead of the match at the moment."

Recapping the third session, the visitors resumed their innings from 154/8. Bumrah returned after tea to skittle out the last two wickets as he bundled out Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj in the 55th over to square off South Africa's innings.

Bumrah was outstanding with his 5/27, while Kuldeep was excellent as well. Mohammed Siraj had a slightly off-day, but he too chipped in with two wickets in an over.

Bumrah became the first fast bowler to pick a five-fer in the opening day of a Test in India, since Ishant Sharma, in a Day/Night Test against Bangladesh at the same venue in 2019. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

