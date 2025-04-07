DT
PT
Hitesh gets gold as India ends campaign with six medals

Hitesh gets gold as India ends campaign with six medals

The Indian boxing contingent ended its campaign at the World Boxing Cup with an impressive haul of six medals, including a gold won by Hitesh, at Foz Do Iguacu in Brazil.
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:13 AM Apr 07, 2025 IST
India’s medallists Vishal (90kg bronze), Abhinash Jamwal (65kg silver), Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (50kg bronze), Hitesh (70kg gold), Sachin (60kg bronze) and Manish Rathore (55kg bronze). BFi
The Indian boxing contingent ended its campaign at the World Boxing Cup with an impressive haul of six medals, including a gold won by Hitesh, at Foz Do Iguacu in Brazil. It’s India’s first-ever outing in an elite-level international meet organised by World Boxing.

Hitesh became the first Indian boxer to clinch a gold medal in the World Boxing Cup. His opponent Odel Kamara of England was injured and couldn’t take to the ring in the 70kg final on Saturday. Abhinash Jamwal gave his best against local favourite Yuri Reis in the final of the 65kg category but could not do enough to get a favourable verdict and bagged the silver medal. Four Indians — Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (50kg), Manish Rathore (55kg), Sachin (60kg) and Vishal (90kg) — bagged bronze medals.

Hitesh credited the 10-day preparatory camp in Brazil ahead of the tournament as something that helped him and the team a lot.

“The camp helped me learn a few tactical nuances that helped me a lot in the competition. This tournament has provided us fantastic exposure at the highest level and I am happy that I could grab the gold medal,” said Hitesh.

India had fielded a 10-member contingent at the event, their first major international outing since the Paris Olympics.

