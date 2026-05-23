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Home / Sports / "Hitting sixes is not a big deal anymore": Virat Kohli's advice to Mukul Choudhary on finishing games

"Hitting sixes is not a big deal anymore": Virat Kohli's advice to Mukul Choudhary on finishing games

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ANI
Updated At : 04:20 PM May 23, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Mukul Choudhary opened up on his conversation with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting icon Virat Kohli on the art of finishing games.

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Choudhary shared that Kohli advised him that hitting sixes alone does not make a great batter, because many young players can do that today.

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Kohli emphasised that the real skill is finishing matches under pressure, staying calm during difficult chases, handling rising required rates, and guiding the team to victory despite wickets falling.

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"When I spoke to him, he told me that he had watched our match against KKR and seen how I finished the game. He said that hitting sixes is not a big deal anymore. Every young batter in this generation can clear the ropes. But what really matters is learning how to finish matches. Anyone can hit a six when there's no pressure. But in chases of 170 or 180, when wickets are falling at the other end, and the required rate is climbing, that is when the real test begins. If you learn to handle that pressure, stay calm, and control the innings, that is what makes you a big player. Finishing games consistently is a rare skill. He told me to focus on that, not just on hitting big shots. That advice really stuck with me," Choudhary said on JioStar.

With a series of impactful cameos under pressure and a memorable match-winning effort against KKR, Choudhary has impressed in his debut Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season with his composure in run chases and ability to thrive in high-pressure situations beyond his years.

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Choudhary has featured in nine matches for Lucknow Super Giants this season, scoring 169 runs at a solid average of 33.80. His best performance came against the Kolkata Knight Riders, where the young right-handed batter smashed an unbeaten 54 and guided his side to victory with a match-winning knock.

LSG is set to play their final league match of the IPL 2026 season on Saturday against the Punjab Kings. With LSG already eliminated from the playoff race, the contest is purely about pride and ending their campaign on a positive note while avoiding a bottom-table finish.

For PBKS, however, the stakes could not be higher. Placed fifth on the points table, Punjab must win tonight to keep their playoff hopes alive before depending on other results on Sunday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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