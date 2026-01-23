DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Hobart Hurricanes' Nathan Ellis to miss remainder of BBL due to hamstring injury

Hobart Hurricanes' Nathan Ellis to miss remainder of BBL due to hamstring injury

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:20 PM Jan 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Hobart [Australia], January 23 (ANI): Hobart Hurricanes skipper and pacer Nathan Ellis will miss the remainder of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 with a hamstring injury, as per ESPNcricinfo. The Hurricanes, who are playing the BBL challenger match against the Sydney Sixers on Friday, are vying for back-to-back BBL titles.

Advertisement

The winner of the Hurricanes vs Sixers match at the SCG on Friday will progress to the finals and face the Perth Scorchers for the BBL trophy.

Advertisement

Ellis, who sustained an injury against Brisbane Heat, missed the Knockout match against Melbourne Stars, which the Hurricanes narrowly won by three runs.

Advertisement

He had travelled to Sydney hoping to be fit for the Sixers match, but was ruled out just hours before the game, with batter Charlie Wakim named as his replacement. In Ellis' absence, Ben McDermott will captain the Hurricanes.

"The Hobart Hurricanes can confirm that skipper Nathan Ellis will miss the remainder of the BBL season and the BBL15 finals due to hamstring tightness. Ellis, who missed the Knockout on Wednesday night, was aiming to return for the final two matches of the BBL finals but was unfortunately unable to overcome the injury," the Hobart-based franchise said in a statement, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisement

Ellis is the Hurricanes' leading wicket-taker in the ongoing BBL season, having claimed 14 wickets in nine matches at an average of 21.29. Ellis had already been rested from Australia's three-match T20I series in Pakistan starting January 29, ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

In the challenger clash against the Sixers, the Hurricanes won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers challenger match playing 11s

Hobart Hurricanes playing 11: Tim Ward, Mitchell Owen, Beau Webster, Ben McDermott(c), Nikhil Chaudhary, Matthew Wade(w), Chris Jordan, Rishad Hossain, Will Prestwidge, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake

Sydney Sixers playing 11: Steven Smith, Daniel Hughes, Josh Philippe(w), Moises Henriques(c), Lachlan Shaw, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Ben Manenti, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts