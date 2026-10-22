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Home / Sports / Hockey Haryana crowned champions of 16th Hockey India Senior National Championship 2026

Hockey Haryana crowned champions of 16th Hockey India Senior National Championship 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 05:37 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): Hockey Haryana came from behind to beat Hockey Madhya Pradesh 2-1 in the Division ‘A’ final and win the 16th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2026 in Jhansi. Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Hockey Punjab 3-1 in the third-place match, a release said.

Final: Hockey Haryana 2-1 Hockey Madhya Pradesh

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Mohammad Zaid Khan gave Madhya Pradesh the lead with a field goal in the 14th minute. Haryana equalised in the second quarter when Navraj Singh scored a penalty corner in the 21st. The match stayed level until the 50th minute, when Joginder Singh scored the winner from another penalty corner. Haryana reached the final by beating Punjab 4-2 in a shootout after a 3-3 draw in the semi-final. Madhya Pradesh beat Uttar Pradesh 5-3 in their semi-final.

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Third-place match: Hockey Punjab 1-3 Uttar Pradesh Hockey

Akash Pal scored two field goals (15', 21') to give Uttar Pradesh a 2-0 lead at half-time. Pawandeep Singh pulled one back for Punjab with a field goal in the 41st minute. Chandan Yadav sealed the bronze medal with a penalty corner in the 58th. Uttar Pradesh lost 3-5 to Madhya Pradesh in the semi-final, and Punjab lost on a shootout to Haryana.

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Final standings, Division ‘A’

Champions: Hockey Haryana

Runners-up: Hockey Madhya Pradesh

Third place: Uttar Pradesh Hockey. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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