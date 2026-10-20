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Home / Sports / Hockey India announces free entry for spectators at men's Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026

Hockey India announces free entry for spectators at men's Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 02:19 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Hockey India has announced that fans will enjoy free entry to the venues in Jalandhar and Mohali for the men’s Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026, scheduled to be held from October 27 to November 5 – marking the return of international hockey to Punjab, which has a deep-rooted connection to the sport, according to a press release by Hockey India.

Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar and the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali will together host a total of 20 matches. All league-stage matches from October 27 to November 2 will be played in Jalandhar, while the semi-finals and medal matches will be played in Mohali on November 4 and 5.

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Fans can secure their free entry passes by visiting www.ticketgenie.in or downloading the TicketGenie mobile application. After registering, fans can select their preferred matches from the list of fixtures and receive a digital entry pass with a QR code. The QR code must be scanned at the venue for free entry.

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The move underscores Hockey India’s commitment to strengthening the sport at every level, from grassroots development to elite competition, while bringing top international hockey action closer to fans.

Speaking on the decision, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said: “By making entry free for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026, we hope to bring more supporters to the stands and give them an opportunity to experience the excitement of top-level international hockey.”

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Hockey India’s Secretary General, Bhola Nath Singh, said he is looking forward to see packed stadiums at the two venues.

“Hockey has always enjoyed a special place in Punjab, and we want fans to be part of this celebration of the sport,” the Secretary General said. “Our objective is to make hockey more accessible and bring fans closer to the game. Free entry at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 is a step in that direction, allowing families, young players and hockey enthusiasts to witness Asia’s best teams compete in Jalandhar and Mohali,” he said.

India will play their opening league match on October 27 against Bangladesh, followed by games against China (October 29), Japan (October 30), Malaysia (November 1) and South Korea (November 2). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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