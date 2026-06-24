New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Hockey India has announced the 24-member Indian Junior Women's squad for the exposure tour of the United Kingdom from 5 to 14 July.

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Under its new coach Tim White, the team will play seven matches across Scotland and England as part of its preparations for upcoming international competitions, including the Junior Asia Cup, according to a release.

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The young squad will be led by captain Khaidem Shileima Chanu, with Nidhi and Engil Harsha Rani Minz as the two goalkeepers. The defensive unit comprises Pooja Sahoo, Supriya, Madhu, F. Lalbi Aksiami, Lalneihpuii and Parwati Topno.

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The midfield features captain Chanu, Tanuja Toppo, Supriya Kujur, Pooja Malik, Binima Dhan, Geeta Yadav, Roshni Aind and Tanushree Dinesh Kadu.

The forward line includes Sukhveer Kaur, Shashi Khasa, Lalrinpuii, Nisha Minj, Purnima Yadav, Kajal, Sanika Chandrakant Mane and Krishna Sharma.

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The nine-day exposure tour will begin with two matches against the Scotland Senior Women's Team at the University of Edinburgh, followed by games against fellow junior sides from the United States, England and Belgium at the Lilleshall National Sports Centre.

Through this competitive experience, coach White will look to fine-tune combinations and strategies to prepare for the tournaments ahead.

"The tour to the UK is an important part of the development process for our junior squad. We have selected an exciting young group, many of whom have not had exposure to foreign teams, so it will be a great learning opportunity for individuals and for the group as a team," said White, commenting on the squad and the significance of the tour.

"As we will be playing against highly-competitive opposition, we expect to be challenged. However, we will take every game as a learning opportunity while also implementing the way of play we have been working on for the last 10 weeks. I'm certain this will be great preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup as we will use this tour to confirm our strengths as a team and also the key areas we need to improve," the coach added to conclude.

Indian Junior Women's Team for UK Tour:

Goalkeepers: Nidhi, Engil Harsha Rani Minz

Defenders: Pooja Sahoo, Supriya, Madhu, F. Lalbi Aksiami, Lalneihpuii, Parwati Topno

Midfielders: Khaidem Shileima Chanu (c), Tanuja Toppo, Supriya Kujur, Pooja Malik, Binima Dhan, Geeta Yadav, Roshni Aind, Tanushree Dinesh Kadu

Forwards: Sukhveer Kaur, Shashi Khasa, Lalrinpuii, Nisha Minj, Purnima Yadav, Kajal, Sanika Chandrakant Mane, Krishna Sharma

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