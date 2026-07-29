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Home / Sports / Hockey India announces men's squad for Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026

Hockey India announces men's squad for Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 01:18 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Hockey India on Wednesday announced the 20-member Indian Men's Hockey Team for the upcoming 20th Asian Games, set to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4.

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Star defender and drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will continue to lead the side, while India's most-capped player, veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh, will lend vital experience to a squad that blends proven campaigners with emerging talent, according to a release.

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Mohith HS and Suraj Karkera make up the goalkeeping unit, while Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit and Yashdeep Siwach form the defensive line.

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The team will count on Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma and Vivek Sagar Prasad to marshal the midfield. Meanwhile, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Abhishek are trusted to lead the attacking line.

India, who will head into the tournament as the defending champions having claimed gold at the Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2023 under Harmanpreet's leadership, have been drawn in Pool A alongside hosts Japan, Korea, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Indonesia.

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Speaking on the squad selection, Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, "The Indian squad selected for the Asian Games is very experienced. We look forward to the challenge of playing in Japan where the winner qualifies for the LA 2028 Olympics, and that is the ultimate goal for us as a team and as a nation."

Twelve teams split into two pools of six each will contest for the gold medal. All the matches are scheduled to be played at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara.

Captain Harmanpreet said that he is confident of the team performing well at the continental showpiece. "Be it the youngsters or the senior players, I have complete faith in all the players to make good use of the opportunities they get. The main target is to not take pressure, enjoy the game and understand your responsibilities," he shared.

India will begin their Asian Games campaign against Indonesia on 20 September, before taking on Sri Lanka on 22 September, Korea on 24 September, Japan on 26 September and rounding off the pool stage against Bangladesh on 28 September.

Here's the complete squad:

Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera.

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach.

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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