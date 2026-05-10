New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Hockey India announced the Senior Women's National Coaching Camp, scheduled to be held from May 11 to 20.

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The preparatory camp is important as the team will travel to Australia for an exposure tour ahead of the FIH Nations Cup, which will take place in Auckland, New Zealand, from 15th to 21st June, according to a release.

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This is an important camp for the women's team as it will provide them with an opportunity to assess their strengths ahead of key fixtures later this year, including the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2026 in Belgium and the Netherlands from 15th to 30th August, and the 2026 Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Japan from 19th September to 4th October 2026.

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The camp also holds added significance as the winner of the FIH Nations Cup will earn direct qualification for the 2026-27 FIH Hockey Pro League.

Furthermore, the winner of the 2026-27 FIH Hockey Pro League will secure direct qualification for the LA 2028 Olympics.

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The upcoming camp will feature the same set of 31 players who were part of the previous national camp held in April under Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne.

It will serve as another important phase in the team's build-up, with the focus expected to remain on strengthening combinations, improving fitness levels, and sharpening tactical aspects of the game.

The squad for the Senior Women's National Coaching Camp will comprise experienced campaigners and promising talents across all positions.

The goalkeeping department will include Savita, Madhuri Kindo, Bansari Solanki, and Bichu Devi Kharibam, the recipient of the Hockey India Baljit Singh Award at the Hockey India 8th Annual Awards 2025.

Meanwhile, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti Singh, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, and Shilpi Dabas will add a blend of defensive solidity and experience to the defensive line.

Captain Salima Tete, alongside Sushila Chanu, Manisha Chauhan, Vaishnavi Phalke, Neha, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, and Ishika, will occupy the midfield, offering versatility and control in the middle of the pitch.

The forward line will comprise Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Lalremsiami, Mumtaz Khan, Deepika Soreng, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Baljeet Kaur, Annu, Beauty Dungdung, Hina Bano, Sonam, and Sangita Kumari, offering a blend of seasoned attackers along with youthful exuberance.

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming camp, Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne said, "This will be a short camp ahead of our upcoming tour to Australia. The integral focus of the camp will be on the fitness aspects of the game and improving in those areas. We want to be consistent in this regard and take the next step as a team."

Indian Women's Hockey Team's 31-member Senior National Coaching Camp:

GOALKEEPERS

1. Savita

2. Madhuri Kindo

3. Bichu Devi Kharibam

4. Bansari Solanki

DEFENDERS

5. Nikki Pradhan

6. Ishika Chaudhary

7. Jyoti Singh

8. Lalthantluangi

9. Jyoti

10. Udita

11. Shilpi Dabas

MIDFIELDERS

12. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam

13. Manisha Chauhan

14. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke

15. Sakshi Rana

16. Sunelita Toppo

17. Salima Tete

18. Neha

19. Ishika

FORWARDS

20. Deepika Soreng

21. Rutaja Dadaso Pisal

22. Baljeet Kaur

23. Navneet Kaur

24. Deepika

25. Annu

26. Beauty Dungdung

27. Hina Bano

28. Sonam

29. Lalremsiami

30. Mumtaz Khan

31. Sangita Kumari. (ANI)

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