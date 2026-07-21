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Home / Sports / Hockey India announces squad for FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2026

Hockey India announces squad for FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 12:53 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Hockey India on Monday announced the 20-member Indian Men's Squad for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026 to be held from 15 to 30 August 2026, with Chief Coach Craig Fulton confident that the selected squad has a bright chance to "write its own chapter in Indian hockey history".

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Ace defender and drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will lead the side, while veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh, India's most-capped player, brings vast experience to a balanced squad comprising a blend of seasoned campaigners and exciting young talent, according to a press release from Hockey India.

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"This is a well-balanced squad -- the right mix of tournament experience and in-form youth who've earned their spot through performance, not reputation," Chief Coach Fulton said, while sharing his thoughts on the shape of the squad.

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The goalkeeping department includes Mohith HS and Suraj Karkera, while the defensive unit comprises Jarmanpreet Singh, captain Harmanpreet, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit and Yashdeep Siwach.

The midfield will be led by the trio of Manpreet, Hardik Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad, besides Nilakanta Sharma and promising youngsters Rajinder Singh and Aditya Arjun Lalage. The attacking responsibilities will be on the shoulders of Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh and Shilanand Lakra.

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India, drawn in Pool D alongside England, Pakistan and Wales, will play all their pool-stage matches in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

"Press, counter, perform isn't just our tactical identity - it's how this group trains and thinks together every single day. We are not getting ahead of ourselves -- one game at a time, all in, is the mentality we're taking into every match," added Chief Coach Fulton.

India will begin their campaign against Wales on 15 August, before taking on England on 17 August and arch-rivals Pakistan on 19 August, which remains the most sought-after fixture of the pool stage.

"Fifty years since 1975 (World Cup win), this group has a chance to write its own chapter in Indian hockey history, and we are really excited about it," Fulton concluded.

Here's the complete squad:

Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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