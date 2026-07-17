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Home / Sports / Hockey India announces squad for FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2026

Hockey India announces squad for FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 12:03 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The 20-member Indian Women's Squad for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026 was announced by Hockey India on Friday, with Salima Tete to lead the squad that Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne has described as a well-balanced group.

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The showpiece tournament, which will be hosted jointly by the Netherlands and Belgium, is scheduled to be held from 15 to 30 August, according to release.

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The squad, currently training at the national camp in Bengaluru, features a mix of experienced campaigners and promising young players, who impressed everyone during recent international assignments - most notably at the FIH Nations Cup in New Zealand last month, where the team lifted the trophy and remained unbeaten.

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Savita and Bichu Devi Kharibam are the two goalkeepers named in the squad while the defense unit comprises Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti and Shilpi Dabas.

In the midfield, captain Salima will be joined by Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Neha and Deepika Soreng.

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The forward line features Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur and Beauty Dungdung, according to a release.

Speaking about the selected squad, Chief Coach Marijne said, "We have chosen a well-balanced group of players who are ready for the big challenges we will face this summer. The team has worked hard in the lead-up to the tournament and we are confident in this group's abilities. We look forward to competing against the best teams in the world and showcasing our hockey on the biggest stage."

The Indian team has been drawn in Pool D, alongside China, England and South Africa. It will play all its pool-stage matches at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, and open campaign against China on August 16, followed by matches against South Africa on August 18 and England on August 20.

India's 20-member squad for the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2026 :

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Defenders: Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas.

Midfielders: Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (c), Neha, Deepika Soreng.

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Beauty Dungdung. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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