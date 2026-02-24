DT
Home / Sports / Hockey India congratulates Jarmanpreet Singh on completing 150 international caps

Hockey India congratulates Jarmanpreet Singh on completing 150 international caps

ANI
Updated At : 04:05 PM Feb 24, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Hockey India on Tuesday congratulated the Indian Men's Hockey Team defender Jarmanpreet Singh for the remarkable milestone of completing 150 international caps for India. The accomplished defender achieved the feat when India faced Spain in their third match of the Hobart leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2025/26 in Australia, according to a release.

Hailing from the village of Rajdhan in the Amritsar district of Punjab, Jarmanpreet has established himself as one of India's most dependable defenders, widely recognised for his dexterity, composure, and defensive awareness. He made his senior international debut at the Men's Hockey Champions Trophy in the Netherlands in 2018, where India finished as runners-up, marking the beginning of an impactful international career.

One of the standout moments of his career came when he played a key role in India securing the Bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, a historic achievement that further cemented his place as a crucial member of the national side.

Jarmanpreet has also been part of several major successes for Indian hockey over the years. He was a member of the squad that won Gold at the Men's Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat, Oman, and contributed significantly to India's third-place finish at the Men's Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka, Bangladesh. He was also part of the Indian team that clinched Silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Continuing his impressive run, Jarmanpreet won Gold with India at the Asian Games, followed by triumphant campaigns at the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, Asian Champions Trophy China 2024, and the Men's Hockey Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, further highlighting his consistency and contribution to the team's dominance in Asia.

Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey congratulated Jarmanpreet Singh on the milestone and said, "Completing 150 international caps is a significant achievement and a testament to Jarmanpreet's dedication, discipline, and consistent performances for the Indian team over the years. He has grown into a reliable defender who brings stability and confidence to the backline. On behalf of Hockey India, I congratulate him on this landmark and wish him continued success as he contributes further to Indian hockey."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh also extended his wishes, stating, "Jarmanpreet Singh's journey reflects perseverance and commitment at the highest level of the sport. Reaching 150 caps is a proud moment not only for him but for Indian hockey as well. His performances in major international tournaments have played an important role in the team's achievements in recent years. We congratulate him on this milestone and look forward to many more memorable performances from him in the Indian jersey." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can't with The Tribune Premium

