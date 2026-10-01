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Home / Sports / Hockey India congratulates Mandeep Singh on completing 300 senior international appearances

Hockey India congratulates Mandeep Singh on completing 300 senior international appearances

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ANI
Updated At : 01:57 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Kakamigahara [Japan], October 1 (ANI): Indian men’s hockey team striker Mandeep Singh reached a significant milestone in his career on Thursday as he completed 300 senior international appearances during India’s Asian Games 2026 semi-final against Pakistan in Kakamigahara, Japan.

Mandeep’s journey in the senior national team began in 2013, when he made his debut as an 18-year-old after making a strong impression with his performances as a central striker in the Hockey India League. Over the years, the forward has established himself as an important member of the Indian team, featuring across major international tournaments and contributing to India’s success on the global stage.

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A key moment early in his international career came in 2016, when Mandeep was part of the Indian junior team that won the Junior World Cup. The achievement marked the beginning of a decorated journey that has since included multiple medals at the Olympic Games, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and other major global as well as continental competitions, as per a press release from Hockey India.

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Mandeep has been part of India’s historic back-to-back Olympic bronze medal-winning campaigns at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Games. At the Asian Games, he was part of the gold medal-winning team in Hangzhou in 2023, having previously helped India secure a bronze medal at Jakarta in 2018.

His medal collection also includes a silver at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and silver medals at the 2016 and 2018 Champions Trophy. In continental competitions, Mandeep has won the Asia Cup gold in 2025 and silver in 2013, while he was also part of India’s Asian Champions Trophy-winning teams in 2018 and 2023.

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In recognition of his contribution to Indian sport, Mandeep was conferred the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2021.

“Reaching 300 senior international appearances is a remarkable achievement and a testament to Mandeep’s dedication to Indian hockey. Hockey India congratulates him on this special milestone, and I wish him continued success and many more memorable moments in the India jersey,” said Hockey India President, Dr Dilip Tirkey.

Hockey India’s Secretary General, Bhola Nath Singh, also congratulated Mandeep on his achievement. “Completing 300 senior international appearances is another landmark in a career that has spanned more than a decade. He has been an important part of India’s journey across several major international competitions and has always carried the responsibility of representing the nation with pride. On behalf of Hockey India, I congratulate Mandeep and wish him many more successful years in international hockey,” said the Secretary General. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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