Hockey India congratulates PR Sreejesh on receiving Padma Bhushan

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Hockey India on Monday proudly extended congratulations to PR Sreejesh, former Indian Men's Hockey Team goalkeeper and the current coach of the Indian Junior Men's Team, for being honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award.

This recognition places Sreejesh alongside the legendary Major Dhyan Chand, making him only the second hockey player in history to receive the Padma Bhushan, a release said. Dhyan Chand was bestowed with this honour in 1956, and nearly seven decades later, Sreejesh's contribution to Indian hockey earns him a place among the greats, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Celebrated as the "God of Modern Indian Hockey," Sreejesh enjoyed a glittering 18-year international career, earning 336 caps for India before bidding farewell to professional hockey after the Paris 2024 Olympics. True to form, he delivered a series of stunning performances to help India clinch a Bronze medal, following up on the historic Bronze win at Tokyo 2020.

Throughout his distinguished career, Sreejesh collected numerous accolades, including the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year Award three times (2021, 2022, and 2024), the Arjuna Award in 2015, the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2021, and the World Games Athlete of the Year in 2021. Since making his senior international debut in 2010, he has become the backbone of the Indian defence, known for his composure and brilliance under pressure.

Transitioning smoothly into coaching, Sreejesh led the Indian junior team to a memorable Junior Asia Cup title win in November 2024, continuing to contribute to Indian hockey's growing success story.

Sreejesh's resume also includes appearances at four Olympic Games (London 2012, Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020, and Paris 2024), two Asian Games Gold medals (2014 and 2022), an Asian Games Bronze medal (2018), and two Commonwealth Games Silver medals (2014 and 2022). He also played a pivotal role in India's triumph at the Asian Champions Trophy on four occasions (2011, 2016, 2018, and 2023).

Reflecting on this significant honour, Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey said, "PR Sreejesh's contribution to Indian hockey, both as a player and now as a coach, has been extraordinary. He exemplifies dedication, excellence, and leadership. This Padma Bhushan is a fitting tribute to a career that has inspired countless young players across India. On behalf of Hockey India, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to him and his family."

Adding to the sentiments, Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh stated, "Sreejesh has been the heart of Indian hockey's resurgence on the world stage. His achievements are not just personal milestones but proud moments for the entire hockey fraternity. We are extremely proud of him and look forward to seeing him shape the future of Indian hockey through his coaching." (ANI)

