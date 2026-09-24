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Home / Sports / Hockey India congratulates Vivek Sagar Prasad on completing 200 senior international appearances

Hockey India congratulates Vivek Sagar Prasad on completing 200 senior international appearances

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ANI
Updated At : 01:57 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Kakamigahara [Japan], September 24 (ANI): Hockey India congratulated star midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad on reaching a significant milestone of 200 senior international appearances for the Indian men's team. Vivek achieved the landmark during India’s third Pool A match against South Korea at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Japan.

The 26-year-old Vivek, who made his senior international debut in 2018, has established himself as an important member of the Indian team due to his composure, versatility and ability to contribute in crucial moments. Over the years, he has been part of several memorable campaigns, including India’s historic Olympic bronze medal-winning performances at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Games, as per a Hockey India press release.

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The playmaker was also part of the Indian team that won the gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou and bronze in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, while he has a silver medal from the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and another from the 2018 Champions Trophy in Breda.

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Vivek’s list of honours also includes two gold medals at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy, having been part of India’s title-winning campaigns in 2023 and 2024. He also played a key role in India’s victorious 2025 Asia Cup campaign. In recognition of his contribution to Indian hockey, Vivek was conferred the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2021.

To mark the special occasion, Vivek was presented with a commemorative jersey by India’s Chief Coach Craig Fulton, celebrating his achievement of completing 200 senior international appearances.

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Congratulating Vivek on his achievement, Hockey India President, Dr Dilip Tirkey, said: “Completing 200 senior international appearances is a remarkable milestone and a testament to Vivek’s consistency, commitment and passion for Indian hockey. I congratulate him on this special achievement and wish him many more memorable moments in the Indian jersey.”

Hockey India’s Secretary General, Bhola Nath Singh, also praised Vivek on this momentous occasion. “Vivek reaching 200 senior international appearances is a proud moment for Hockey India and Indian hockey. His journey reflects the hard work, discipline and dedication required to sustain excellence at the international level. Vivek has played an important role in some of India’s memorable campaigns, and this milestone is a fitting recognition of his contribution. We congratulate him and wish him continued success in the years ahead," said the Secretary General. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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