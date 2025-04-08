Hockey India deploys additional support staff to ensure player well-being at Senior National Championship

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): In a proactive move to prioritise athlete welfare, Hockey India has sent additional support staff--including a physiotherapist and a masseuse to the ongoing 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025 in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The decision, taken last year, underscores Hockey India's commitment to maintaining the physical readiness and performance of its national players.

This year's Senior Men National Championship features an impressive 31 Indian Men's Hockey Team players. Among the prominent names are Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Krishan B Pathak, Abhishek, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Gurjant Singh and Sanjay.

Recognising the high-intensity nature of the tournament and the workload on the Indian team players, Hockey India's move ensures that players receive immediate medical attention and recovery support, a release said.

Indian Men's Hockey Team Chief Coach Craig Fulton emphasised the importance of this initiative, saying, "It's a critical step by Hockey India. Most local teams don't have dedicated physios or medical staff, but our national players are accustomed to a professional setup. The goal here is to simply prevent injuries and ensure our players can perform at their best. With the FIH Pro League coming up next, it's vital that our athletes are managed properly. Having proper assessments and treatments in place allows us to avoid unnecessary risks and helps players recover quickly if they pick up any niggles. This kind of support makes a huge difference in maintaining high performance across both domestic and international tournaments."

Hockey India president, Dilip Tirkey, said, "The health and well-being of our players is paramount. With such a large number of national team players participating in the Senior Nationals, we felt it was our duty to provide the medical and recovery infrastructure they are accustomed to. This not only ensures their safety but also raises the standard of the competition. We are committed to supporting our athletes at every level."

Hockey India secretary general, Bhola Nath Singh, added, "This was a well-thought-out decision, taken last year to ensure continuity in player care. The Senior Nationals are a key part of our domestic calendar and feature top-level talent, including many from the national squad. By deploying additional physio and massage support, we are ensuring that our players are not only fit to play but are also safeguarded against long-term injuries. It's an investment in their future and in Indian hockey as a whole."

The 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025 is currently underway from April 4 to April 15 at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. Following the same newly introduced division-based format used during the Senior Women National Championship in March, the tournament brings an added competitive edge with a promotion and relegation system in place.

A total of 30 teams are competing this year, grouped across three tiers--Division A, Division B and Division C -- making for a dynamic and high-stakes domestic competition that not only celebrates skill but also rewards consistent performance. (ANI)

