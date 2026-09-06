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Home / Sports / Hockey India Inter-Department National Championship 2026 day-2

Hockey India Inter-Department National Championship 2026 day-2

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ANI
Updated At : 04:17 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], September 6 (ANI): Day 2 of the 6th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2026 produced goals in abundance across all four pools, headlined by a nine-goal thriller in Pool B and a twelve-goal romp in Pool D.

In Pool B's standout contest, Comptroller and Auditor General of India held off a spirited Punjab and Sind Bank fightback to win 5-4. Manjeet struck twice for CAG, with Thrishul Ganapathi H, Deepak and skipper Parmod also finding the target. Punjab & Sind Bank were far from disgraced, with Gautampal Singh (C), Yuvraj Singh, Prabhdeep Singh and Singh Sukhwinder all getting on the scoresheet in a losing cause. In the other Pool B fixture, Sports Authority of India kept a clean sheet against Central Reserve Police Force, winning 5-0, with Akash Pal, Sachin Dungdung, Sunil, Patel Shivam and Vikas (C) all finding the net.

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Pool C saw Central Board of Direct Taxes overturn Services Sports Control Board 5-2 in a high-scoring affair. Karthi S (C) struck twice, with Pranam Gowda YM, R Manikandan and Nachappa Ir also among the goals for CBDT, while Kanagaraj Selvaraj and Atish Dodrai replied for Services. All India Police Sports Control Board blanked Steel Plant Sports Board 4-0, with Arun Sahani running riot with a hat-trick and Singh Suraj adding the other.

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In Pool A, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board and Punjab National Bank shared the spoils in a pulsating 4-4 draw. Chirmako Sudeep, Tirkey Dipsan, Dilbar Barla and Singh Talwinder were on target for PSPB, while Sachin, Singh Gursimran, Panchal Prikshant and Mahipal replied in kind for PNB. Central Secretariat made it two wins from two, defeating Sashastra Seema Bal 5-1, with skipper Chandan Singh and Bharath Mahalingappa Kurtakoti both scoring braces and Manikanta Venkatashwarlu adding the fifth. Bikash Kujur was on target for SSB.

Pool D produced the day's biggest margin of victory, with Railway Sports Promotion Board putting twelve past Tamil Nadu Police in a 12-1 rout. Amandeep Lakra and Simranjot Singh both struck hat-tricks, Shreyas Dhupe scored a brace, and Rohit, Rahim Sayyad Niyaz (C), Rawat Yogember and Lovepreet Singh completed the rout. Mathan M scored the lone reply for Tamil Nadu Police. Food Corporation of India also enjoyed a comfortable outing, beating Central Industrial Security Force 4-0, with Nitin and Navraj Singh both scoring braces.

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With two rounds of pool matches now complete, the fight for knockout qualification is beginning to take shape heading into the remainder of the championship. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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