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Home / Sports / Hockey India Inter-Department National Championship 2026 day-3

Hockey India Inter-Department National Championship 2026 day-3

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ANI
Updated At : 08:52 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], September 6 (ANI): Day 3 of the 6th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2026 saw four Pool fixtures completed, headlined by a one-sided 13-1 rout in Pool B that produced the tournament's biggest scoreline yet.

In Pool B, Punjab & Sind Bank ran riot against Defence Accounts Sports Control Board, winning 13-1. Singh Jaskaran was the standout performer with five goals, while Hundal Araijeet Singh helped himself to four. Singh Sukhwinder and Yuvraj Singh both chipped in with braces as Punjab and Sind Bank cut loose. Happy scored the consolation goal for Defence Accounts.

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Punjab National Bank move recorded a 6-1 win over ITBP Central Hockey Team. Singh Gursimran led the way with a hat-trick, while Panchal Prikshant, Naveen Antil and Toshant were also on target. Roshan replied for ITBP.

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In Pool C, Central Board of Direct Taxes edged past Union Bank of India 3-1, with skipper Karthi S completing a hat-trick to see his side home. Babu Venkati Metkar was on the scoresheet for Union Bank.

Pool D produced the day's other big win, with Central Industrial Security Force overpowering Canara Bank 8-1. Khan Fahad and Govind Singh Bisht both scored braces, while Nithin, Raman, Singh Vishaljit and Mahakdeep Singh also found the net. Aryan Uthappa Mt got Canara Bank's reply.

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With pool action continuing to produce plenty of goals, the picture in each group is starting to sharpen ahead of the business end of the group stage. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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