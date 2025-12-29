DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Hockey India Junior &amp; Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2025-Zone A &amp; B: Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy defeats Army Boys Sports Company 2-0 in finals

Hockey India Junior & Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2025-Zone A & B: Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy defeats Army Boys Sports Company 2-0 in finals

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:50 PM Dec 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 29 (ANI): Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy won the 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B title at the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Hockey Ground in Surat, Gujarat on Monday. Army Boys Sports Company finished as the runner-ups, while Sail Hockey Academy finished in third place, according to a release.

Advertisement

Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy secured a 2-0 win against Army Boys Sports Company in the finals. Ali Razzaq (35') and Sanmukh Singh (56') scored crucial goals for their side to help them be crowned as champions.

Advertisement

In the third-place match, Sail Hockey Academy secured a third-place finish after their 7-0 win against Ritu Rani Hockey Academy. Arun Lakra (13', 34') bagged a brace, while Bikash Kaetha (15'), Mohmad Shahid (17'), Kailash Kujur (22'), Milan Athokpam (28') and Malemnganba Akoijam (35') also got on the scoresheet for Sail Hockey Academy.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, the semi-finals of the 3rd Hockey India Junior Men Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B took place at the same venue. Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy and S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy booked their place in the finals after securing victories, as per a release.

Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy registered an 8-1 win against Ghumanhera Riser's Academy in the first semi-final. Prince Singh (7', 58'), Amandeep (11', 47') and Jarman Singh (25', 59') bagged a brace each, while Varinder Singh (2'), and Uttkarsh (13') also got on the scoresheet for the winners. Hitesh Kataria (47') scored the only goal of the game for Ghumanhera Riser's Academy.

Advertisement

In the second semi-final, S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy clinched a 2-1 victory over Namdhari XI. Diljeet Singh (37') and Jagjit Singh (39') scored for the former, while Sehajpreet Singh (53') scored for the latter.

Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy will take on S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy in the final on December 30. On the same day, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy and Namdhari XI will face each other in the third place match. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts