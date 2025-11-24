DT
Hockey India Junior, Sub-Junior Women Academy Championship 2025: Odisha Naval Tata Academy, HAR Hockey Academy register wins

ANI
Updated At : 03:55 PM Nov 24, 2025 IST
Karnal (Haryana)[India], November 24 (ANI): Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre emerged as junior champions, while HAR Hockey Academy (Amritsar) claimed the sub-junior crown at the 3rd Hockey India Junior and Sub-Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A and Zone B held in Karnal, Haryana.

In the junior final, Odisha Naval Tata Academy defeated Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy 2-0, with goals from Drupati Naik (18') and Neharika Toppo (43') sealing the win.

In the sub-junior final, HAR Hockey Academy beat Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) 6-0. Captain Radhika (7', 25', 53') led from the front with a hat-trick, Anjali (41', 60') added a brace, and Vanshika (33') contributed one goal.

In the battle for third place in the junior category, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy secured the bronze medal, defeating Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 3-0 in the shootout. The teams were tied 1-1 at full time, with Shashi Kumari (18') scoring for Ghumanhera and Sushma (53') equalising for Jai Bharat. Dipika and Pooja converted in the shootout to seal the win.

In the sub-junior bronze medal match, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat, defeated Sports Hockey Academy of Khalsa's Kolkata 6-0. Avni (15', 35') scored a brace, while Nancy Saroha (13'), Chanchal (47'), Aarti (53'), and Mauki (54') added a goal each. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

