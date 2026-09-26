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Home / Sports / Hockey India lauds Sanjay on reaching milestone of 100 international caps

Hockey India lauds Sanjay on reaching milestone of 100 international caps

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ANI
Updated At : 04:07 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 26 (ANI): Indian hockey team’s defender Sanjay reached a significant milestone on Saturday as he completed 100 senior international appearances during the team’s fourth Pool A match against hosts Japan at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026.

The 25-year-old defender has established himself as an important member of the Indian team since making his senior international debut in 2023. His journey at the highest level began on a memorable note, with Sanjay playing a role in India’s gold-medal-winning campaign at the Hangzhou Asian Games that year.

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A year later, Sanjay added another major achievement to his growing list of accomplishments when he was part of the Indian squad that secured a second successive Olympic bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Games. The milestone of 100 international appearances now adds another significant chapter to a career that has already been marked by success on the biggest stages.

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Sanjay was also part of the Indian team that lifted the Asian Champions Trophy in 2024, further strengthening his record in continental competitions. In 2025, he continued to contribute to the team’s success as India won the Asia Cup.

Known for his defensive abilities and composure on the field, Sanjay has steadily grown in stature within the Indian setup since making his international debut. His performances and consistency have also earned recognition off the field, with the defender being conferred the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2024.

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Reaching the 100-cap landmark at the Asian Games, where his international journey began with an Asian Games gold medal three years ago, makes the occasion particularly significant for Sanjay, who received a commemorative T-shirt from the team’s Chief Coach, Craig Fulton.

“Reaching 100 senior international appearances is a significant milestone, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Sanjay on this achievement. I am confident Sanjay will continue to grow, contribute and inspire the next generation of Indian hockey players," said Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey.

Hockey India Secretary General, Bhola Nath Singh, also praised Sanjay on his 100-cap milestone, saying, “On behalf of Hockey India, I congratulate Sanjay on completing a century of international appearances. From becoming an Asian Games champion to winning an Olympic bronze medal, Sanjay has embraced every opportunity to represent India with pride. We are delighted to celebrate this special milestone and wish him many more memorable moments in the national colours.” (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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