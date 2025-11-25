Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 25 (ANI): As India gears up for the FIH Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, set to take place from November 28 to December 10 in Chennai and Madurai, several exciting new faces are set to make their mark on both the Hockey India League (HIL) and the global stage.

Advertisement

The synergy between the Junior World Cup and the Hockey India League has long been a proven pathway for young stars. The 2016 Junior World Cup champions, Harmanpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, are shining examples of how junior-level exposure combined with HIL opportunities can shape world-class careers.

Advertisement

This year, a fresh batch of promising players is stepping into the spotlight. Here are the new HIL buys who will also feature in the Indian squad for the upcoming Junior World Cup:

Advertisement

-Adrohit Ekka - Tamil Nadu Dragons

At just 19, Adrohit Ekka has quickly risen through the ranks. A trainee at the Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre, he also captained the Junior Hockey Association of Odisha team, as per a press release.

Advertisement

Adrohit made his India Junior debut at the 2025 Sultan of Johor Cup, and the Junior World Cup will be only his second international tournament. His impressive potential was recognised at the HIL Mini Auction, where the Tamil Nadu Dragons signed him for five times his base price, making him one of the most exciting defensive prospects to watch.

-Ajeet Yadav - Hockey India League Governing Council Team

Aged 17, Ajeet Yadav from Uttar Pradesh is one of the youngest players to make the cut. After debuting for India at the 2025 Sultan of Johor Cup, he now heads into the Junior World Cup with just one international event under his belt.

With a base price of INR 2 lakh, Ajeet triggered a bidding surge at the Mini Auction before being acquired by the HIL Governing Council team for INR 11.5 lakh. His raw talent and maturity beyond his years make him a compelling name for the future.

-Sunil PB - Vedanta Kalinga Lancers

Midfielder Sunil PB, 19, is among Karnataka's brightest emerging talents. His hockey journey began at the Shivamogga Sports Hostel, followed by rigorous training in Coorg and later at the SAI Hostel in Bengaluru.

A student of Surana College, Sunil has represented Karnataka at successive Junior Nationals (2022 and 2023) and captained the side to a commendable fourth-place finish in 2024.

He made his India Junior debut earlier this year and soon after earned his first professional contract with the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers at the Mini Auction. The Junior World Cup will be his platform to make a national-level impact.

-Ravneet Singh - Ranchi Royals

Punjab's Ravneet Singh, 20, was picked up by the Ranchi Royals for INR 5 lakh at the Mini Auction. Although named as a standby for the Junior World Cup squad, he remains an important newcomer in India's junior setup. Ravneet debuted at the 2025 Sultan of Johor Cup, and the upcoming event will be his second international appearance. With strong domestic performances backing him, he is well-positioned to break through on the big stage.

Just like the stars of 2016, these young HIL signings now stand on the brink of a defining moment in their careers. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)