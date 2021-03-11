Hockey India mess: FIH delegation in India, to hold meeting with CoA on Wednesday

If HI fails to adopt a Sports Code-compliant Constitution at the earliest, India runs the risk of losing the hosting rights of World Cup, scheduled to be held from January 13 to 29

Hockey India mess: FIH delegation in India, to hold meeting with CoA on Wednesday

Photo for representation. — iStock

PTI

New Delhi, August 16

A delegation from International Hockey Federation (FIH) is in the capital to discuss the way forward and avert a possible suspension of Hockey India, currently placed under a Committee of Administrators.

A two-member delegation, led by newly-appointed acting president Seif Ahmed, arrived here on Monday for an emergency meeting to assess progress made with regards to the adoption of a new Constitution at HI.

India is scheduled to host the 2023 Men’s World Cup.

The FIH delegation is scheduled to hold a meeting with the Delhi High Court- appointed three-member CoA here on Wednesday.

The delegation is also scheduled to meet senior sports ministry officials, besides top officials of the Odisha government, the hosts for next year’s World Cup.

The FIH had last month sought a “detailed timeline” from the CoA on adoption of an amended Constitution and holding of fresh elections at HI.

If the HI fails to adopt a Sports Code-compliant Constitution at the earliest, the country runs the risk of losing the hosting rights of World Cup, scheduled to be held from January 13 to 29.

According to a source, the required amendments in HI Constitution has already been made and elections to the executive board of the sports body are expected to be held on October 1.

“The CoA members are scheduled to meet FIH delegation on Wednesday. The amendments to the HI Constitution, as per Delhi High Court orders, have already been done and it will be put before the FIH on Wednesday,” the source told PTI.

“As per the Delhi High Court orders, some amendments, like removing illegal posts, were needed to be made in HI Constitution to bring it in line with the National Sports Code, which has been done. Now the FIH will have to ensure whether it is in line with their Constitution.

“The CoA is in no mood to hang in there, and plans to hold the elections of HI executive board by October 1,” he added.

The world body delegation met with senior sports ministry officials on Tuesday and is set to visit next year’s World Cup host cities—Bhubaneswar and Rourkela—on Thursday and Friday to oversee preparations.

It will also hold discussions with senior Odisha government officials, including Vineel Krishna, Secretary Sports and Youth Services and Special Secretary to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Besides the FIH acting president, the world body delegation includes CEO Thierry Weil.

The FIH CEO had last month said they were hopeful of hosting the World Cup in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

Tension in Amritsar's Ranjit Avenue after two youths seen fitting 'bomb' in vehicle outside cop's house

2
Sports

FIFA bans India for third party influence; Women's U17 World Cup not to be held in India

3
Trending

Dubai Crown Prince on holiday in London, goes unnoticed while travelling in crowded metro

4
Trending

'I launched Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab', claims Gippy Grewal

5
Delhi

4 killed, 2 injured as truck overturns on Innova in Gurugram

6
Trending

In first human to animal transmission, dog tests positive for monkeypox, its owner is gay

7
J & K

7 security personnel killed as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Pahalgam

8
World

Amid India's concerns, Chinese ‘spy ship’ docks at Lankan port; Beijing says vessel not threat to security interests of any country

9
Punjab

Scout commissioner dies of heart attack during Independence Day function

10
Nation

BJP top brass to hold meeting with party’s Bihar core group today

Don't Miss

View All
Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition
Amritsar 75 YEARS PARTITION

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Turning obstacles into opportunities
Punjab

Turning obstacles into opportunities

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony
Punjab

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda
Punjab

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers
Punjab 75 Years of Partiiton

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Top News

Chinese research ship docks at Sri Lanka's Hambantota port

Amid India's concerns, Chinese ‘spy ship’ docks at Lankan port; Beijing says vessel not threat to security interests of any country

Ballistic missile and satellite tracking ship ‘Yuan Wang 5’ ...

India’s security establishment keeping eye on visit of Chinese ship to Sri Lanka

India’s security establishment keeping eye on visit of Chinese ship to Sri Lanka

Apprehensions in New Delhi about the possibility of the vess...

Bihar Cabinet expansion: Nitish Kumar retains Home portfolio; Tejashwi Yadav gets Health

Bihar Cabinet expansion: Nitish Kumar retains Home portfolio; Tejashwi Yadav gets Health

Two legislators from the Congress, one from Jitin Ram Manjhi...

Two ITBP personnel killed, 37 others injured as bus falls into gorge in J-K

7 security personnel killed as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Pahalgam

Were returning from Amarnath yatra duty

India banned by FIFA, stripped of U17 women's World Cup hosting rights

FIFA bans India for third party influence; Women's U17 World Cup not to be held in India

In the wake of latest development, Centre sought urgent hear...

Cities

View All

Tension in Amritsar's Ranjit Avenue after two youth seen fitting ‘bomb’ in vehicle outside cop's house

Tension in Amritsar's Ranjit Avenue after two youths seen fitting 'bomb' in vehicle outside cop's house

1992 fake encounter: Hope convicted Punjab cops will be given exemplary punishment, say families

DCP, SSP (Vigilance) to be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

Punjabi poet Gurbhajan Gill’s book on Indo-Pak friendship released

Farmers protest 5% GST on food items

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Chandigarh schools to be closed on August 16

Chandigarh, Mohali schools to be closed on August 16

Viral video: Chandigarh cop caught on camera 'stealing' cigarette packs from Panchkula shop

Two youths returning from Night Food Street attacked in Chandigarh

Patriotic fervour sweeps Chandigarh

Rain lashes Chandigarh, commuters hassled

PM Modi, Bhagwant Mann greet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

PM Modi, Bhagwant Mann greet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

4 killed, 2 injured as truck overturns on Innova in Gurugram

Free education, healthcare not freebies, can eliminate poverty: Kejriwal

World Punjabi Organisation takes out march in Delhi

Delhi BJP leader among six booked for taking out Tiranga Yatra during VIP carcade rehearsal

Nearly 6K head of cattle infected, but vaccine eludes many villages

Lumpy skin disease: Nearly 6K head of cattle infected in Jalandhar, but vaccine eludes many villages

Unhappy with GST raids, Jalandhar bizmen meet AAP MLAs Sheetal Angural, Raman Arora

Mithapur welcomes its heroes

Jalandhar traffic police issue advisory for I-Day

Jalandhar gets Integrated Command & Control Centre, digital library

Six-years-old killed after throat slit by Chinese kite string in Ludhiana

Six-year-old killed after throat slit by Chinese kite string in Ludhiana

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

3K cops, 1,100 cameras to keep strict vigil in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Dugri residents face water crisis

PUNBUS contractual staff begin 3-day strike

Mahatma’s ‘adopted daughter’ from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

Mahatma Gandhi's 'adopted daughter' from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

Patiala bank heist: 11 days after minor walked away with Rs 35L, cops recover Rs 33.5L

Now, ED demands details of Punjabi University's UGC scholarship funds 'scam'

Patiala district to get five mohalla clinics in first phase

Patiala MC uses waste products to decorate roundabouts