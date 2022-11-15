 Hockey India names 23-member Indian men’s team for Australia tour : The Tribune India

Hockey India names 23-member Indian men’s team for Australia tour

While Harmanpreet will lead the team, Amit Rohidas has been picked as the vice-captain for the upcoming matches

Hockey India names 23-member Indian men’s team for Australia tour

Photo for representation only. Hockey India file



PTI

New Delhi, November 15

Experienced dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh will lead a 23-member Indian men's hockey team in the upcoming tour of Australia, Hockey India said on Tuesday.

India will play five matches against Australia beginning November 26 in Adelaide as part of their preparation for next year's World Cup.

The FIH showpiece will be held from January 13 to 29 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

While Harmanpreet will lead the team, Amit Rohidas has been picked as the vice-captain for the upcoming matches.

"The upcoming tour to Australia is a good opportunity for us to test ourselves against one of the top contenders at the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, 2023," Indian hockey chief coach Graham Reid said in a release.

"We have picked a solid line of experienced players who we believe can help us in getting the desired results. We have also infused the team with a blend of youngsters to give them exposure of top-level competition and test the depth of our squad," he said.

In the forward line, Mandeep Singh has been included along with Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh.

Gurjant Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Rajkumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, and Sumit have been included in the midfield for the tour.

In defence, Varun Kumar makes a return to the team after missing the FIH Pro League matches against New Zealand and Spain in Bhubaneswar.

Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, and Nilam Sanjeep Xess form the remaining backline.

Harmanpreet led the Indian team to twin wins over New Zealand in the recent FIH Pro League, while finishing 1-1 against Spain in the double leg contest.

#Australia #Hockey

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Aaftab had sex with several women while live-in partner Shraddha's body lay in refrigerator

2
Sports t20 world cup final

England captain Jos Buttler asked teammates Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid to step aside during celebrations; know why

3
Delhi

Delhi horror: Inspired by American crime show 'Dexter', trained chef was adept at using knife, bought big fridge to store body pieces

4
Trending

'Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feared he would kill her' friends narrate their side of story

5
Himachal

Manali gets season’s first snowfall

6
Punjab

Punjab: Former superintending engineer gets 4 years in jail in corruption case

7
Nation

Turkey-Uzbek defence pact will upset India's Central Asia plan

8
Nation

Shraddha Walker's father suspects 'love jihad' angle, demands death penalty for killer Aaftab

9
Nation

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

10
World

Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 staffers: Report

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk fires employee who publicly corrected him on Twitter
World

Elon Musk fires employee who publicly corrected him on Twitter

Manali gets season’s first snowfall
Himachal

Manali gets season’s first snowfall

Watch: Sikh grandfather’s adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her ‘shaadi ka joda’ goes viral; don’t miss out on shy ‘bibi’ dressed as bride
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

Indian-origin Sikh wins 2023 NSW Australian of the Year award
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Top News

There is a huge difference between pre-2014 and post-2014 India: PM Modi tells Indian diaspora in Indonesia

There is a huge difference between pre-2014 and post-2014 India: PM Modi tells Indian diaspora in Indonesia

Modi said Indonesia was fortunate to attain independence two...

PM Modi, US President Biden review India-US ties during their meeting in Bali

PM Modi, US President Biden review India-US ties during their meeting in Bali

Discuss strategic partnership including in sectors like crit...

Delhi murder: Accused Aftab taken to forest area where live-in partner's body parts dumped, 13 body parts found

Delhi murder: Accused Aaftab taken to forest area where live-in partner's body parts dumped, 13 body parts found

The accused pinpointed the areas where he had thrown the bod...

Shraddha Walker’s father suspects ‘love jihad’ angle, demands death penalty for Aaftab

Shraddha Walker's father suspects 'love jihad' angle, demands death penalty for killer Aaftab

Aaftab had sex with several women while his live-in partner Shraddha’s body remained in fridge

Aaftab had sex with several women while live-in partner Shraddha's body lay in refrigerator

To avoid suspicion, Poonawala stayed active on victim's soci...


Cities

View All

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

DRI seizes foreign currency worth Rs 1.52 crore at Amritsar, Chandigarh airports

Dengue count 304 in Amritsar district

20% paddy straw as fuel: Brick-kiln owners question govt’s capability

No arrival in 2 days, parmal procurement ends in Amritsar

Children’s Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

Panel imposes ~9.3-cr green cost on MC for defying norms

Panel imposes Rs 9.3-cr green cost on Chandigarh MC for defying norms

Panchkula: Jhuriwala site not suitable for waste facility, says NGT panel

Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil sense of security

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings could release Mayank Agarwal, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith

DRI seizes foreign currency worth Rs 1.52 crore at Amritsar, Chandigarh airports

Delhi murder: Accused Aftab taken to forest area where live-in partner's body parts dumped, 13 body parts found

Delhi murder: Accused Aaftab taken to forest area where live-in partner's body parts dumped, 13 body parts found

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez granted bail by Delhi Court in Rs 200-crore money laundering case

Delhi Police to seek details of Aftab Poonawalla from dating app as he met a woman via Bumble soon after the murder

Dream big for developed India, President Droupadi Murmu tells children

Man strangles live-in partner in Delhi, chops body into 35 pieces; held

Man’s body found stuffed inside suitcase in Jalandhar

Man's body found stuffed in suitcase at Jalandhar railway station

Misbehaviour with doctors at Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital, staff go on strike

Punjab Roadways and PRTC buses remain off road, passengers troubled

Phagwara: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gives nod to ring road for Bilga village

Light showers, dip in temperature improve air quality across Jalandhar district

Major fire breaks out in 2 hosiery waste godowns in Ludhiana

Major fire breaks out in 2 hosiery waste godowns in Ludhiana

Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil sense of security

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Cop dies by 'suicide' at police station

Candlelight protests in Ludhiana highlight poor amenities

Properties of tax defaulters to be sealed by civic body

Properties of tax defaulters to be sealed by Patiala civic body

Intensify measures to curb vector-borne diseases: Patiala DC

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Sports shop gutted in Patiala village; no one hurt

Naib tehsildar recruitment 'scam': 3 held by Patiala police