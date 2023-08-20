 Hockey India names 39 probables for men’s national coaching camp ahead of Asian Games : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Hockey India names 39 probables for men’s national coaching camp ahead of Asian Games

Hockey India names 39 probables for men’s national coaching camp ahead of Asian Games

The camp is scheduled to be held from August 21 to September 18

Hockey India names 39 probables for men’s national coaching camp ahead of Asian Games

The Indian men’s team, which lifted the Asian Champions Trophy title for a record fourth time in Chennai early this month, will begin their campaign at the Asian Games against Uzbekistan on September 24. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, August 20

Gearing up for the all-important Hangzhou Asian Games, Hockey India on Sunday named a 39-member core men’s probable group for the national coaching camp beginning in Bengaluru on Monday.

The camp, which will serve as an opportunity for the players to fine-tune their skills, is scheduled to be held at SAI Centre from August 21 to September 18.

The Asian Games are scheduled to be held from September 23 to October 8 in China.

The Indian men’s team, which lifted the Asian Champions Trophy title for a record fourth time in Chennai early this month, will begin their campaign at the Asian Games against Uzbekistan on September 24.

India are placed in Pool A along with Pakistan, Japan, Bangladesh, Singapore, and Uzbekistan.

“Over the past few months, we have shown that we are growing as a team and learning constantly,” India chief coach Craig Fulton said in a release issued by HI.

“The camp is an important one for us as we are spearheading our preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games which could be our road to securing a spot for the Paris Olympics 2024.

“In the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, we played really good hockey and given the fact that we remained unbeaten in the tournament shows that we are heading in the right direction and we want to keep that going in upcoming tournaments.”

India captain Harmanpreet Singh said, “The camp will be an opportunity for us to work in certain areas and to work together as a unit.

“We displayed solid team performance in the Asian Champions Trophy and it is important for us to keep the same momentum going.”

List of players in India’s 39-member core-probable group:

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera, Pawan, Prashant Kumar Chauhan

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Gurinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Dipsan Tirkey, Manjeet.

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Sumit, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Maninder Singh.

Forwards: S. Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Pawan Rajbhar.

#Hockey

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Nine soldiers killed as Army vehicle plunges into gorge in Ladakh

2
Nation Explainer

IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain over Western Himalayan region over next 3-4 days

3
Punjab

Punjab minister Harjot Bains bitten by snake during flood rescue operation

4
Himachal

Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects 'violated' norms, caused flooding downstream

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Accused Sachin Bishnoi stayed in UP with shooters before executing murder plan, reveal sources

6
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra posts video singing Amrinder Gill's Punjabi chartbuster 'Dildariyan', fans lap it up

7
Trending

Japanese man 'doesn't want to live a dog's life', says his desire to ‘imitate a dog is not sexual’

8
Punjab

Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar suspended from Congress for anti-party activities

9
Himachal

Himachal rain fury: Met forecasts heavy to very heavy rain on Sunday and Monday; death toll over past week climbs to 78

10
Himachal

3 buildings in Shimla’s Comely Bank vacated after subsidence

Don't Miss

View All
At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety
Punjab Sultanpur Lodhi

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Top News

Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects ‘violated’ norms, caused flooding downstream

Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects 'violated' norms, caused flooding downstream

Flooding of low-lying areas in Punjab and Himachal has been ...

Rain, landslide alert in Himachal Pradesh till tomorrow

Rain, landslide alert in Himachal Pradesh till Monday

Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh likely to witness light to mo...

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge reconstitutes Congress Working Committee, see complete list

Congress Working Committee constituted by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, see complete list

Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Mandi MP Pratibh...

More forced into flood camps in Punjab

Hundreds of residents forced into flood camps in Punjab

Fresh breach reported on Sutlej bank at Ghadum village in Ta...

Muslim couple beaten to death after son elopes with Hindu girl; 3 arrested

Muslim couple beaten to death after son elopes with Hindu girl; 3 arrested

Few years back victim Abbas’s son had eloped with a girl fro...


Cities

View All

Health Dept claims 171 dengue, 106 chikungunya cases in Amritsar

Health Dept claims 171 dengue, 106 chikungunya cases in Amritsar

Teachers’ body demands separate vote counting centres for civic body elections

2,400 litres lahan recovered from village in Tarn Taran

Gurbani broadcast: SGPC receives 'Silver Button' from YouTube

BRTS crisis: Activist writes to two legislators for revival of Metro bus service

City Beautiful dons greener look, forest area up 3.86%

City Beautiful dons greener look, forest area up 3.86%

Hawala operator with drug syndicate links lands in net

Cab drivers end indefinite strike

Expedite GMCH-32 projects: Health Secretary

Now, waste ‘dump’ comes up in Maloya

‘We20 meeting’ hindered, says Congress; nod not taken: Police

‘We20 meeting’ hindered, says Congress; nod not taken: Police

Embrace veganism, say animal rights activists

In poll gear, BJP unveils Delhi LS segment heads

Robbers on stabbing spree murder man, injure 2 others

Man steals phone, transfers money, caught

Flood fury: Farmers seek adequate, timely relief for crop loss

Flood fury: Farmers seek adequate, timely relief for crop loss

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

Scribe ends his life in hotel room

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Chintpurni fair: Cabinet Minister Jimpa reviews arrangements

Floods claimed one life, caused damage to roads, properties

Floods claimed one life, caused damage to roads, properties

Himachal Pradesh truck damages transformer, power poles, causes blackout

Deteriorating living conditions in EWS Colony, courtesy MC apathy

MC issues challan of Rs 25K against burning of organic waste

Gang that held family captive busted

Patiala Cops hold special nakas

Patiala Cops hold special nakas

Four in police net for friend's murder in Fatehgarh Sahib

Tributes paid to freedom fighters in Patiala

Seminar on sports laws held in Patiala

Award for Patiala educationist