DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Hockey India president Tirkey, PR Sreejesh hail women's team for 5th place finish in World Cup

Hockey India president Tirkey, PR Sreejesh hail women's team for 5th place finish in World Cup

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:58 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey and two-time Olympic medalist legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh congratulated the Indian women's team upon the conclusion of a solid FIH Women's Hockey World Cup campaign.

Advertisement

The Indian women's hockey team produced a stunning second-half comeback to defeat Germany 3-1 and secure fifth place at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 at the Wagener Stadium on Thursday. The victory marked India's best finish at the Women's Hockey World Cup since their fourth-place finish in the inaugural 1974 edition.

Advertisement

Posting on X, Tirkey wrote, "What a campaign by our incredible Indian Women's Hockey Team! The girls displayed courage,and an unbreakable fighting spirit throughout FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. A shaandaar 3-1 win over World No. 5 Germany to finish a historic 5th! Proud of you, girls. You've made India Proud."

Advertisement

Posting on his X handle, Sreejesh also hailed the women's team for their "great teamwork, fighting spirit and belief".

"Super proud of our women's team for securing 5th place at the World Cup -- a fantastic achievement after 52 years! Great teamwork, fighting spirit and belief throughout. You've made the nation proud! Jai Hind!," posted Sreejesh.

Advertisement

India entered the 5th/6th place classification match after losing only one game in the tournament, to the Netherlands. They also managed draws against higher-ranked teams, China, Australia and England.

Germany dominated large parts of the first half, keeping India's attacking unit under pressure.

Both teams failed to break the deadlock in the opening two quarters, with Germany creating more chances and earning penalty corners, but India's goalkeeper Bichu Devi and the defence stood firm.

India showed greater attacking intent after the half-time break and turned the match around with a brilliant display in the third quarter.
Ishika Chaudhary opened the scoring in the 43rd minute with a superb reverse-lift finish after making a strong run into the circle.
India soon doubled their lead when they earned their first penalty corner of the match. Navneet Kaur converted the opportunity in the 44th minute to make it 2-0.
Navneet continued her impressive performance and scored her second goal in the 47th minute, calmly lifting the ball past the goalkeeper to give India a three-goal cushion.
Germany reduced the deficit through Lynn Krings in the 59th minute after converting a rebound, but India held their nerve in the final moments to secure a 3-1 victory.
Goalkeeper Savita Punia also played a crucial role, making important saves, including a penalty corner stop in the final quarter, to help India close out the match. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts