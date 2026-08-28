New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey and two-time Olympic medalist legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh congratulated the Indian women's team upon the conclusion of a solid FIH Women's Hockey World Cup campaign.

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The Indian women's hockey team produced a stunning second-half comeback to defeat Germany 3-1 and secure fifth place at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 at the Wagener Stadium on Thursday. The victory marked India's best finish at the Women's Hockey World Cup since their fourth-place finish in the inaugural 1974 edition.

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Posting on X, Tirkey wrote, "What a campaign by our incredible Indian Women's Hockey Team! The girls displayed courage,and an unbreakable fighting spirit throughout FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. A shaandaar 3-1 win over World No. 5 Germany to finish a historic 5th! Proud of you, girls. You've made India Proud."

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What a campaign by our incredible Indian Women’s Hockey Team! The girls displayed courage,and an unbreakable fighting spirit throughout FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. A शानदार 3–1 win over World No. 5 Germany to finish a historic 5th! Proud of you, girls. You’ve made India Proud👍 pic.twitter.com/BG44LdG6qG — Dilip Kumar Tirkey (@DilipTirkey) August 27, 2026

Posting on his X handle, Sreejesh also hailed the women's team for their "great teamwork, fighting spirit and belief".

"Super proud of our women's team for securing 5th place at the World Cup -- a fantastic achievement after 52 years! Great teamwork, fighting spirit and belief throughout. You've made the nation proud! Jai Hind!," posted Sreejesh.

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Super proud of our women’s team for securing 5th place at the World Cup — a fantastic achievement after 52 years! 🇮🇳🏑 Great teamwork, fighting spirit and belief throughout. You’ve made the nation proud! 💪❤️ Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 (And yes… I missed a thrilling match because of my… pic.twitter.com/bwfYTeyQyh — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) August 28, 2026

India entered the 5th/6th place classification match after losing only one game in the tournament, to the Netherlands. They also managed draws against higher-ranked teams, China, Australia and England.

Germany dominated large parts of the first half, keeping India's attacking unit under pressure.

Both teams failed to break the deadlock in the opening two quarters, with Germany creating more chances and earning penalty corners, but India's goalkeeper Bichu Devi and the defence stood firm.

India showed greater attacking intent after the half-time break and turned the match around with a brilliant display in the third quarter.

Ishika Chaudhary opened the scoring in the 43rd minute with a superb reverse-lift finish after making a strong run into the circle.

India soon doubled their lead when they earned their first penalty corner of the match. Navneet Kaur converted the opportunity in the 44th minute to make it 2-0.

Navneet continued her impressive performance and scored her second goal in the 47th minute, calmly lifting the ball past the goalkeeper to give India a three-goal cushion.

Germany reduced the deficit through Lynn Krings in the 59th minute after converting a rebound, but India held their nerve in the final moments to secure a 3-1 victory.

Goalkeeper Savita Punia also played a crucial role, making important saves, including a penalty corner stop in the final quarter, to help India close out the match. (ANI)

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