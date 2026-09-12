Hockey India suspends Director-General Srivastava for ‘non-compliance and disobedience’

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey has suspended Director-General RK Srivastava with immediate effect for a series of alleged instances of “non-compliance and disobedience”. Srivastava has been given four weeks to submit his written reply.

Tirkey had asked the Director General, through official correspondence, not to travel to the 2026 World Cup, which was jointly hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium, but to assist him in talks with Hockey India League franchise owners ahead of the new season.

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Interestingly, Tirkey did not travel to the World Cup, while Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh, Chairman of Selectors RP Singh and Srivastava attended the tournament.

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Commander RK Srivastava (Retd.) has also been barred from acting on behalf of Hockey India in any capacity.

“On behalf of my client, Mr. Dilip Tirkey, President, Hockey India, I would like to draw your attention to the matter referred to above. In the interest of maintaining discipline, accountability and the smooth functioning of Hockey India, we hereby inform you that, with immediate effect, all your powers as Director General of Hockey India cease, and you shall not exercise any authority or act on behalf of Hockey India pending further decision in accordance with the Hockey India Bye-Laws,” the suspension letter issued by his lawyer states.

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“You are further directed to hand over complete operational charge, together with all official records, documents, files, official access credentials, assets and pending matters, to such officer/person as may be designated in writing by the President's Office for the limited purpose of ensuring continuity and the smooth functioning of Hockey India pending further decision in accordance with the Bye-Laws,” it added.

The two-page letter, which has also been shared with the executive committee, lists at least eight incidents in which the Director General allegedly failed to take action despite being instructed to do so by the president.

These include the saffron jersey controversy and the alleged misconduct by players in South Africa, where Sukhjeet Singh was found in a nauseous state after consuming cannabis-infused gummies in the presence of Manpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Krishan Pathak.

“The matter became particularly serious following your non-compliance with the President’s email dated 02.08.2026, particularly Points 2 to 4, wherein you were expressly directed not to travel to the World Cup because your full attention was required in India for HIL, franchise coordination and other priority matters,” the letter further states.

“Your attention is drawn to the fact that, for the same organisational reasons, the President himself decided not to undertake the visit and to remain in India so that these matters could receive the necessary attention. The non-compliance on your part was a direct insult to, and disobedience of, the office of the President, Hockey India,” it added.

Charges

Change in the national team jersey: The change in the Indian national team’s playing jersey was launched without prior consultation with the president or the executive committee. No approval or player/coach consultation resolution was provided to support the decision.

Jersey controversy media embargo: Despite a media embargo concerning the jersey controversy, the public relations firm hired by Hockey India conducted interviews. No disciplinary action was taken against the agency.

No disciplinary action against players and coach: No disciplinary action was taken against Manpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Krishan Pathak. The Director General also allegedly failed to issue a show-cause notice to head coach Craig Fulton.

Craig Fulton resignation reports: When asked to confirm or deny reports suggesting that Fulton had threatened to resign over Manpreet’s omission, the PR firm informed Hockey India that he could not be reached. Despite reminders, no statement, denial, confirmation or action-taken report from Fulton was obtained.

ICC/POSH report: Failure to share the ICC/POSH report and proceedings involving an office staff member. The Director General allegedly failed to exercise adequate supervisory control to secure the records.

Communication with sporting bodies: Failure to keep the president updated on communications with the FIH, AHF, national federations and other sporting bodies.

World Cup travel directive: The directive not to travel and instead send selector Subhadra Pradhan and age-group coaches Rani Rampal and Sardar Singh was not followed.