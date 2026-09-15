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Home / Sports / Hockey India will be ‘happy’ to open centre of excellence in Punjab

Hockey India will be ‘happy’ to open centre of excellence in Punjab

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:32 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with Hockey India secretary Bhola Nath Singh in Mohali on Monday.
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The Men's Asian Champions Trophy provides the Punjab government with the perfect opportunity to strengthen its case for hosting more international hockey tournaments in the future.

Hosting the Asian Champions Trophy will end Punjab's long wait to witness international hockey in the state, and the government is looking to ensure the event is a big success.

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The Punjab government has sanctioned a total budget of Rs 25.40 crore for the tournament, out of which Rs 22.96 crore will be spent at the two venues. A total of Rs 14 crore is being spent on Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar and Rs 8.96 crore will be spent on Olympian Balbir Singh (Senior) International Hockey Stadium in Mohali.

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"The Punjab Government has committed Rs 25.40 crore for the successful hosting of the championship and that the entire government machinery will put its full strength behind it. In a major move to bring youngsters and hockey lovers closer to the sport, entry to all matches will be completely free," said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

In what could also be a fillip to the sport in Punjab, Hockey India is looking to open a centre of excellence in the state. "If the Punjab government approves, Hockey India will be happy to open a centre of excellence here. The state has a great culture, spends good amount of budget on sports and has Olympians working in the system. So if they wish, Hockey India has no objection in opening a centre of excellence," Hockey India secretary Bhola Nath Singh said.

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