Hockey Jharkhand clinches 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2025

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], March 13 (ANI): After a 1-1 draw over four quarters, Hockey Jharkhand dethroned defending champions Hockey Haryana with a 4-3 shootout win in the final of the 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2025 in Panchkula, Haryana.

Pramodni Lakra (44') scored a goal for the champions, while Captain Rani (42') scored for Hockey Haryana. It was a tightly contested first half as both sides hardly made any mistakes at the back. Hockey Haryana dominated possession in the opening minutes.

However, Hockey Jharkhand also had their moments and even won a penalty corner in the first quarter but couldn't convert it. The teams went toe-to-toe again in the second quarter as both sides won a penalty corner each but the game remained goalless at half-time.

Advertisement

The match opened up in the third quarter, and both sides managed to find the net. In the 42nd minute, Hockey Haryana received a penalty corner, which they converted thanks to a brilliant strike by Rani through the sea of defenders and into the net. Hockey Jharkhand promptly replied just two minutes later with a field goal. Hockey Haryana let their guard down defensively as Promodni Lakra capitalised on the moment and snuck the ball into the net past the keeper.

With all to play for in the final quarter, both sides played aggressively in search of a winning goal. In the 51st minute, Rani of Hockey Haryana received the ball inside the circle and was inches away from scoring a decisive goal, however, her shot went whiskers above the post. As the two sides couldn't be separated over the four quarters, the final went into a nail-biting shootout.

Advertisement

Hockey Jharkhand won the shootout 4-3 over Hockey Haryana as Rajni Kerketta, Nirali Kujur, Binima Dhan and Captain Alebla Rani Toppo converted their attempts. Pinki, Annu and Manisha scored in the shootout for Hockey Haryana, but Hockey Jharkhand keeper Anjali Bhinjia made two crucial saves to help her side emerge victorious.

In the 3rd/4th place match, Hockey Mizoram defeated Hockey Maharashtra 2-1 to claim the bronze medal. Devika Sen (6') scored the first goal for Hockey Mizoram as they enjoyed a slim lead throughout the game, until Hockey Maharashtra equalised courtesy of Ashwini Kolekar.

Moments before the full-time whistle, Hockey Mizoram scored the winner in the 59th minute as Manju Chorsiya found a field goal heroically to help her side end the tournament with a medal. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)