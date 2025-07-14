DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Sports / Hockey Jharkhand crowned champions of 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025 Division 'A'

Hockey Jharkhand crowned champions of 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025 Division 'A'

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:35 PM Jul 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 14 (ANI): Hockey Jharkhand was crowned as the Champions of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025 - Division 'A' after defeating Hockey Association of Odisha 1-0 in the final at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Hockey Haryana secured the bronze medal after defeating Hockey Mizoram 3-3 (shoot out 5-4) in the 3rd/4th position match.

Advertisement

In the final match, Hockey Jharkhand won 1-0 against the Hockey Association of Odisha. Both teams played distinctly and prevented each other from scoring with strong defence skills, but it was Jirn Soy Munda (27') who paved the way for Hockey Jharkhand to lift the trophy after netting the only goal of the match on their home soil.

In the 3rd/4th Place match between Hockey Haryana and Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Haryana secured the third place and won the Bronze medal after defeating Hockey Mizoram 3-3 (SO 5-4) in a nail-biting thriller. K Vanlalpeki (9') opened the goal count on the scoreboard for Hockey Mizoram, but captain Bhavya (19'), Durga (27') and Manjinder (30') soon took the lead for Hockey Haryana to push Hockey Mizoram on the backfoot throughout most of the game.

Advertisement

Hockey Mizoram tried hard but couldn't convert the opportunities against the strong defence of Hockey Haryana until the very last minute, where Laldinpuli's (60', 60') heroics helped Hockey Mizoram end the match with a draw as the final whistle was blown, as she scored two back-to-back goals.

In the shoot-out, again, it was a neck-to-neck competition between both teams. Captain Bhavya, Manjinder, Neeshu, Radhika and Harshita scored for Hockey Haryana in all five chances that they got. On the other hand, Laldinpuli, K Vanlalpeki, C Lalruatsiami and Lalnunfeli could only score out of their five chances and fell short in a closely contested game. Hockey Haryana's Goalkeeper Saina's match-winning save in the shootout stood out as a difference maker and helped her side end their campaign on the podium. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts