 Hockey legend Ajit Pal Singh bereaved, wife passes away : The Tribune India

Briefly

Hockey legend Ajit Pal Singh bereaved, wife passes away

Hockey legend Ajit Pal Singh bereaved, wife passes away

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



New Delhi

Hockey legend Ajit Pal Singh has suffered a family tragedy after his wife and former national-level basketball player Kiran Ajit Pal Singh died here after an illness. According to Ajit Pal, his wife, also known as Kiran Grewal, died on Friday night. She was 69.

New Delhi

EFI clears air on Mirza’s non-selection for Asiad

The Equestrian Federation of India today clarified that it could not include celebrated rider Fouaad Mirza in the Asian Games probables list because he did not achieve the Minimum Eligibility Requirement.

Guwahati

Sexual harassment complaint filed against SAI Assam coach

Athletes of the SAI Training Centre in Solalgaon have filed an FIR against in-charge and swimming coach Mrinal Basumatary, accusing him of sexual harassment. Most of the athletes are minor girls, the Sports Authority of India stated in a release.

London

Major champ Halep faces second doping charge

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been accused of a second doping offense by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for irregularities in her Athlete Biological Passport.

West Palm Beach (US)

Dagar lone Indian to complete Round 1

Diksha Dagar was the lone Indian to complete her first round on a weather-hit first day at the Aramco Team Series. Play was later suspended with more than 35 players yet to complete their first round. Dagar, who had two birdies against three bogeys, shot a 1-over 73 on a difficult day.

New Delhi

US Kids Golf India announces expansion plan

The US Kids Golf India today announced its expansion plan in Asian countries with its president Rajesh Srivastava saying that by 2024, the country will have two dozen local events and zonal finals besides an Indian Championships.

Longwood (US)

Slow start for Pranavi on Epson Tour debut

India’s Pranavi Urs got off to slow start on her Epson Tour debut as she shot a 2-over 73 to be placed tied-78th after the opening round of the IOA Golf Classic tournament here.

LOS ANGELES

Griner greeted by US VP Harris in return to court

Brittney Griner returned to the WNBA hardwood on Friday night in Los Angeles to cheers from a raucous crowd that included US Vice-President Kamala Harris. The mood was celebratory as Griner, who was released from a Russian penal colony in a high profile prisoner exchange with the US late last year, was embraced by Harris on the court before the game.

Sydney

Former Oz cricketer and Olympian Booth dies aged 89

Cricket Australia said that former Test player and field hockey Olympian Brian Booth has died. He was 89. Booth played 29 Test matches for Australia, including two as captain. He scored five Test centuries and was a key member of Australia’s batting lineup throughout the early part of the 1960s and scored 1,773 Test runs at an average of 42.21. Booth, whose cause of death was not disclosed, also represented Australia in field hockey at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics. — Agencies

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

With arrest of Indian mom, mystery of newborn girl shockingly left to die in forest solved in US

2
Nation

Over 2.31 crore, 1 kg gold found in basement of Yojana Bhawan in Jaipur

3
Delhi

CBI files charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

4
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

5
Nation

CGHS beneficiaries to get cashless treatment at 6 AIIMS

6
Nation

Tussle for control over bureaucracy in Delhi: Centre seeks review of Constitution Bench verdict

7
Sports

Decisions that khaps will take for us could 'hurt nation', warn protesting wrestlers

8
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi completes PhD in Political Science, gets certificate at Panjab varsity convocation

9
Diaspora

Indian-origin man convicted of supplying cocaine, cannabis worth millions of pounds from Netherlands to UK and Ireland

10
Nation

Siddaramaiah sworn in as Karnataka CM; several national opposition leaders attend ceremony

Don't Miss

View All
Mount Everest is losing snow and turning ‘dry and rocky’: Britain’s record holding climber
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod
Nation

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

Kangra tea leaves for European markets
Himachal

Kangra tea leaves for European markets

Punjab Police officer slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Top News

Centre files plea in SC, seeks review of May 11 Constitution Bench verdict

Centre files plea in SC, seeks review of May 11 Constitution Bench verdict

Claims it will destroy the Constitution

Will challenge ordinance: Kejri

Will challenge ordinance: Arvind Kejriwal

Hours after swearing-in, Karnataka Cabinet approves 5 poll guarantees

Hours after swearing-in, Karnataka Cabinet approves 5 poll guarantees

Kharge’s son among eight ministers take oath | Show of stren...

Quad to involve more nations in Indo-Pacific

Quad to involve more nations in Indo-Pacific

Will help end conflict, PM tells Zelenskyy

Drain on infra, Gurugram locals reject stilt plus 4 floors

Drain on infra, Gurugram locals reject stilt plus 4 floors


Cities

View All

Fire breaks out at Aanam Cinema; no casualty reported

Fire breaks out at Aanam Cinema; no casualty reported

Eyeing greener pastures, two youths land in Indonesian jail

Commissioner reshuffles property tax dept officials

Police solve 45-yr-old’s murder case; 2 nabbed

ECMO machine donated to SGRDI

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Security up in Bathinda over threat letters

Mother dead, wife hurt, man seeks Admn help

Mother dead, wife hurt, man seeks Admn help

VP Dhankhar quotes ‘Sholay’ dialogue, advises students to shed fear of failure

3 held with 5 pistols, followed Bishnoi gang

2 found dead on railway tracks

Indoor shooting range turns into dining hall

Delhi L-G inspects cleaning of Najafgarh lake, appreciates labourers’ work

Delhi L-G inspects cleaning of Najafgarh lake, appreciates labourers’ work

Will challenge ordinance: Arvind Kejriwal

Centre files plea in SC, seeks review of May 11 Constitution Bench verdict

18-year-old boy stabbed to death in Delhi

Man held for duping via matrimonial sites

Kapurthala farmers protest rise in theft cases

Kapurthala farmers protest rise in theft cases

5 booked for illegal mining in Garhshankar village

Residents, exponents hail inclusion of gatka in National Games

Jimpa kick-starts work on road to Chintpurni

Man suspected of killing mom-in-law dies too; probe on

Four land in police net for supplying weapons

Four land in police net for supplying weapons

Manual slips being issued at parking lot, Ludhiana MC in slumber

Close shave for 3 as car catches fire at Raikot

5 days on, dumpsite fire yet to be doused

Residential area mishaps most fatal, claimed max lives: NCRB

67-yr-old Central Library clock resumes ticking

67-yr-old Central Library clock resumes ticking

Admn imposes ban on Chinese kite string

Shops gutted in fire near level crossing No. 22