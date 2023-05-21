Hockey legend Ajit Pal Singh bereaved, wife passes away

New Delhi

Hockey legend Ajit Pal Singh has suffered a family tragedy after his wife and former national-level basketball player Kiran Ajit Pal Singh died here after an illness. According to Ajit Pal, his wife, also known as Kiran Grewal, died on Friday night. She was 69.

New Delhi

EFI clears air on Mirza’s non-selection for Asiad

The Equestrian Federation of India today clarified that it could not include celebrated rider Fouaad Mirza in the Asian Games probables list because he did not achieve the Minimum Eligibility Requirement.

Guwahati

Sexual harassment complaint filed against SAI Assam coach

Athletes of the SAI Training Centre in Solalgaon have filed an FIR against in-charge and swimming coach Mrinal Basumatary, accusing him of sexual harassment. Most of the athletes are minor girls, the Sports Authority of India stated in a release.

London

Major champ Halep faces second doping charge

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been accused of a second doping offense by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for irregularities in her Athlete Biological Passport.

West Palm Beach (US)

Dagar lone Indian to complete Round 1

Diksha Dagar was the lone Indian to complete her first round on a weather-hit first day at the Aramco Team Series. Play was later suspended with more than 35 players yet to complete their first round. Dagar, who had two birdies against three bogeys, shot a 1-over 73 on a difficult day.

New Delhi

US Kids Golf India announces expansion plan

The US Kids Golf India today announced its expansion plan in Asian countries with its president Rajesh Srivastava saying that by 2024, the country will have two dozen local events and zonal finals besides an Indian Championships.

Longwood (US)

Slow start for Pranavi on Epson Tour debut

India’s Pranavi Urs got off to slow start on her Epson Tour debut as she shot a 2-over 73 to be placed tied-78th after the opening round of the IOA Golf Classic tournament here.

LOS ANGELES

Griner greeted by US VP Harris in return to court

Brittney Griner returned to the WNBA hardwood on Friday night in Los Angeles to cheers from a raucous crowd that included US Vice-President Kamala Harris. The mood was celebratory as Griner, who was released from a Russian penal colony in a high profile prisoner exchange with the US late last year, was embraced by Harris on the court before the game.

Sydney

Former Oz cricketer and Olympian Booth dies aged 89

Cricket Australia said that former Test player and field hockey Olympian Brian Booth has died. He was 89. Booth played 29 Test matches for Australia, including two as captain. He scored five Test centuries and was a key member of Australia’s batting lineup throughout the early part of the 1960s and scored 1,773 Test runs at an average of 42.21. Booth, whose cause of death was not disclosed, also represented Australia in field hockey at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics. — Agencies