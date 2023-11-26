Hockey nationals: Harman takes Punjab to semis

PTI

Chennai, November 25

India skipper Harmanpreet Singh struck twice as Punjab defeated Manipur 4-2 to set up a semifinal clash against Karnataka in the Senior Men’s National Championship here today. The other semifinal will be played between Haryana and Tamil Nadu.

Harmanpreet, who had scored a hat-trick in the previous game against Uttarakhand, scored in the 31st and 51st minutes from penalty corners. India forward Sukhjeet Singh (20th) and Pardeep Singh (6th) joined him on the score sheet.

Karnataka beat Jharkhand 4-1, Tamil Nadu registered a 3-2 comeback win over Uttar Pradesh and Haryana beat Odisha 3-2 in the shootout after a 2-2 finish.

#Hockey #Karnataka #Manipur #Tamil Nadu