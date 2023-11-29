Hockey Nationals: Punjab shoot out Haryana

PTI

Chennai, November 28

Punjab held their nerves to outwit defending champions Haryana in a penalty shootout to clinch the title in the Senior Men’s National Hockey Championship here today.

Punjab and Haryana ended the regulation time tied at 2-2 before the former emerged a 9-8 winner in the shootout.

Punjab began the match on a strong note, scoring the opening goal in the 13th minute through Harjeet Singh. However, Sanjay (25th) scored from a penalty corner to draw level.

Punjab skipper Harmanpreet Singh (42nd) scored with a powerful drag-flick to put his team in the lead. But Rajant (50th) found the target to restore parity.

During the shootout, Sanjay, Deepak and Abhishek found the back of the net for Haryana.

Harmanpreet, Simranjeet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh scored for Punjab as the contest entered the sudden death. The long-drawn-out affair finally ended with Simranjeet making the winning strike.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu beat Karnataka 5-3 in the penalty shootout to take the bronze medal after the score was tied at 3-3.

#Hockey