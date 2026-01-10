Hockey Olympian Davinder Singh Garcha passes away

Hockey Olympian and gold medallist Davinder Singh Garcha (74) passed away on Saturday.

A retired IPS officer and DIG of Punjab Police, Garcha was a part of the Indian hockey team that won the gold medal in the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow. He had scored eight goals in a total of six Olympic matches. He was also a recipient of the Dhyan Chand Award.

Recalling his feat, Iqbal Singh, a former PCS officer and CEO of the Olympian Surjit Hockey Society, said, "Garcha had played more than 30 international matches. In just three of these tournaments, he had scored 19 goals. He was the President of the society that organises Mohinder Singh Munshi Hockey tournament every year. Olympian Surjit Hockey Society prays to the Almighty to give the family members courage and strength to bear this irreparable loss and grant eternal peace to the departed soul."

The date of cremation is yet to be decided by the family.