Hockey team eyeing better show vs Australia

PTI

Adelaide, May 19

Its tour off to a disappointing start, the Indian women’s hockey team will look to lift its all-round game to draw level in the three-match series against world No. 3 Australia. The tour is part of India’s preparation for the Asian Games. India lost their opener 2-4 on Thursday.

The Indians lacked cohesion and looked patchy in all departments. India’s defenders often gave away the ball, enabling Australia to create goal-scoring chances. However, skipper Savita gave a good account of herself in the goal.

The Indians will look to utilise the penalty corners that come their way as they wasted a handful in the first game.