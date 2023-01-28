 Hockey World Cup: India beat South Africa 5-2 to finish joint ninth : The Tribune India

Hockey World Cup: India beat South Africa 5-2 to finish joint ninth

India had finished ninth in 1998 and 2014 also; had finished 10th in 1990 and 2002, 11th in 2006 and 12th in 1986

Hockey World Cup: India beat South Africa 5-2 to finish joint ninth

Indian and South African players vie for the ball during their classification match at the 2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup, in Rourkela, on Saturday, January 28, 2023. PTI



PTI

Rourkela, January 28

A dominant India scored twice in the first and fourth quarters to beat South Africa 5-2 in a classification match and finish joint ninth in the FIH Men’s World Cup here on Saturday.

World number six India earned six penalty corners in the match and scored one from them while South Africa, ranked 14th, got three PCs without converting any one of them. India had 31 circle penetrations in total while South Africa had 22.

With around 60 per cent ball possession, the home side had 14 shots at goal as against nine by South Africa.

Abhishek, who was named player of the match, opened the scoring for India in the fifth minute before captain Harmanpreet Singh struck from his drag flick in the 12th minute.

The second quarter did not yield any goal from either side though India kept on attacking and made several circle penetration.

India, who led 2-0 at half time, had 15 circle penetration as against eight by South Africa at the breather.

In the third quarter, Amit Rohidas was shown a yellow card and India had to play one man short for five minutes.

But once Rohidas came back, India scored a goal in the last minute of the third quarter through Shamsher Singh (45th).

The South Africans did better in the second half as they made more circle penetration than the first 30 minutes.

The fourth quarter produced four goals—two from each side.

India’s fourth goal came in the 49th minute from a fine team effort. Off a Raj Kumar Pal pass, Jarmanpreet Singh sent a low cross from near the right side which Akashdeep simply tapped in.

But just a few seconds later, South Africa scored their first goal of the match through Mvimbi Samkelo (49th), who controlled a long scoop from a teammate inside the Indian ‘D’ and then fired a powerful shot past India custodian PR Sreejesh.

Sukhjeet was suspended for five minutes in the 50th minute after getting a yellow card for a foul and India were one man down. But South Africa failed to capitalise on this.

Sukhjeet returned to score India’s fifth goal in the 58th minute. Akashdeep was involved in the goal as his reverse shot rebounded from the South Africa goalkeeper and Sukhjeet was at the right place to slam the ball home.

South Africa earned a penalty stroke with just one minute left in the match after Sreejesh fouled Cassiem Mustaphaa in the Indian circle. Mustaphaa himself stepped up and scored from the spot as the Birsa Munda Stadium saw India win for the final time in this World Cup.

In the earlier matches of the day, Argentina thrashed Wales 6-0 to share the ninth spot with India, while Malaysia beat Japan 3-2 to end their campaign at joint 13th along with France, who emerged 4-2 winners over Chile.

Wales and South Africa finished at joint 11th while Japan and Chile took the joint last (joint 15th) position.

India had finished ninth in 1998 and 2014 also. They had finished 10th in 1990 and 2002, 11th in 2006 and 12th in 1986.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Pilot dies as 2 IAF fighter planes crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

2
Diaspora

What is forcing Indian students to shift to Australia and Canada, shrinking the student market in UK

3
Diaspora

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

4
World

Pakistani currency depreciates to record low

5
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh may replace Koshyari as Maharashtra Governor

6
Nation

Hindenburg report on Adani Group leads to bloodbath on D-Street

7
Nation

Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

8
Haryana

Gurugram: Deal stuck, dwellers won't leave unsafe Chintels flats

9
Nation

Bank unions defer 2-day nationwide strike on January 30, 31

10
Nation

Doctor couple among 5 killed in fire at private nursing home in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Don't Miss

View All
What is forcing Indian students to shift to Australia and Canada, shrinking the student market in UK
Diaspora

What is forcing Indian students to shift to Australia and Canada, shrinking the student market in UK

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment
Diaspora

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022
Diaspora

Canada's job vacancies declined in November 2022

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be
Science Technology Explainer

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan’s name is breaking the Internet: ‘Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?’
Entertainment

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan's name is breaking the Internet: 'Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?'

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study
Science Technology

Worst impacts of sea level rise will hit earlier than thought: Study

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss
World

Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa

Top News

2 IAF fighter jets crash in MP’s Morena

Pilot dies as 2 IAF fighter planes crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

The Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft had taken off from th...

‘Blast-like sound, balls of fire falling from sky’: Eyewitnesses recount  Sukhoi-Mirage crash in MP’s Morena

‘Blast-like sound, balls of fire falling from sky’: Eyewitnesses recount  Sukhoi-Mirage crash in MP’s Morena

People who assembled at the site extricated the two pilots f...

Pakistan opposes India’s notice to alter Indus Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague

The hearing begins hours after ‘sources’ in New Delhi say In...

Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Mughal Gardens renamed ‘Amrit Udyan’

Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Gardens renamed 'Amrit Udyan'

Resplendent gardens will be open for public from January 31

Kanjhawala rerun: Two dead as car hits scooter, drags rider for 350 metre in Delhi’s Keshav Puram; 5 arrested

Kanjhawala rerun: Two dead as car hits scooter, drags rider for 350 metre in Delhi’s Keshav Puram; 5 arrested

Incident took place 3 am on Friday when the victims were ret...


Cities

View All

Man charred to death as building catches fire in Amritsar

Man charred to death as building catches fire in Amritsar

Amritsar girl critical after cop's son shoots at her

Smart Road in Amritsar jumps 28-month deadline

Punjab registered record rise in GST revenue, says Harpal Singh Cheema

Education Department targets 15% rise in enrolment in govt schools this year

2 hurt by Chinese string

2 hurt by Chinese string in Bathinda

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

Chandigarh-born Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon loses election to head Republican Party after challenging establishment

40 Chandigarh articles up for sale in biggest heritage auction

Doorstep delivery of Sampark services soon, says Chandigarh Adviser

Will claim Himachal's share in Chandigarh's assets: Dy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

5,000 EWS flats to come up in Mohali

Kanjhawala rerun: Two dead as car hits scooter, drags rider for 350 metre in Delhi’s Keshav Puram; 5 arrested

Kanjhawala rerun: Two dead as car hits scooter, drags rider for 350 metre in Delhi’s Keshav Puram; 5 arrested

Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Gardens renamed 'Amrit Udyan'

BBC documentary screening: DU forms 7-member panel to probe Jan 27 ruckus outside Arts Faculty

Delhi official registers govt land in name of pvt persons, dismissed

Absorb ad hoc teachers as regular faculty, Sisodia writes to Delhi varsity

36 honoured at state function on Republic Day

36 honoured at state function on Republic Day

MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s widow may contest Jalandhar bypoll, hints Congress

At Nawanshahr event, Bhullar highlights govt's achievements

67 feted in Kapurthala

Kataruchak unfurls Tricolour at Hoshiarpur

Freedom fighters, prominent citizens honoured on R-Day

Freedom fighters, prominent citizens honoured on R-Day

District gets 34 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Villagers see a ray of hope in mohalla clinics

Kup Kalan clinic earns praise from patients

Commercial building comes up in LIT colony

Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Patiala district

Republic Day celebrated with fervour across Patiala district

AAP councillors give celebrations a miss

14 held for flying kites using Chinese string