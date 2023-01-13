Hockey World Cup: India beat Spain 2-0 in opening match

Rourkela, January 13
Hosts India defeated Spain 2-0 in their opening match of the FIH men’s hockey World Cup here on Friday.
Vice-captain Amit Rohidas (12th) and Hardik Singh (26th) scored for India in the second Pool D match.
While Rohidas scored from a rebound following a penalty-corner situation, Hardik sounded the board with a field effort.
India were by far the better side as they dominated the possession besides earning as many as five penalty corners, out of which Rohidas converted one.
Spain, on the other hand, secured three penalty corners but wasted all.
India will next play England, who had thrashed Wales 5-0 in another Pool D match earlier in the day.
