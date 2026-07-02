"Hold your heads high": DR Congo PM Judith Tuluka pens emotional tribute to Leopards after World Cup exit

Atlanta [US], July 2 (ANI): Democratic Republic of Congo Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka paid an emotional tribute to the national football team after their spirited FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign ended in a narrow 2-1 defeat to England in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

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Despite the heartbreaking loss, Tuluka praised the players for their historic achievement of taking DR Congo to the World Cup for the first time in 52 years, declaring that their performance had inspired millions across the country.

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Taking to the social media platform X following the final whistle, the Prime Minister expressed immense national pride in the team's resilience on the world stage.

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Sharing a message on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Brave Leopards, tonight's result in no way erases your courage, your sacrifices, and the pride you have brought to our people. It is not the one we hoped for, but it must not make us forget the essentials."

She added, "By qualifying the Democratic Republic of Congo for the World Cup, 52 years after its last participation, you have accomplished a historic feat. Throughout this competition, you have carried the colours of our country high and given millions of Congolese back the taste for dreaming. Your journey commands respect and admiration. It will remain etched in our collective memory as the symbol of a generation that dared to believe in the impossible."

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Tuluka concluded her message by encouraging the squad to look toward the future with confidence. "Hold your heads high. The greatest epics are also built through trials. The Nation is proud of you. Thank you for writing this beautiful page in the history of Congolese football."

DR Congo produced one of the standout performances of the knockout stage before narrowly falling to England. Brian Cipenga stunned the Three Lions with the opening goal in the seventh minute, finishing at the back post after a swift counterattack to score his first international goal.

The African side frustrated England throughout the first half with disciplined defending and aggressive pressing, limiting clear-cut chances while goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi made several important interventions. They carried a deserved 1-0 lead into the break in what was their first-ever World Cup knockout match.

England manager Thomas Tuchel responded with attacking substitutions in the second half, introducing Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka before later bringing on Eberechi Eze as his side increased the pressure.

Captain Harry Kane eventually broke Congo DR's resistance in the 75th minute, finishing from close range after sustained pressure. The striker completed the comeback in the 86th minute with his second goal of the night, sealing a 2-1 victory and England's place in the Round of 16, where they will face co-hosts Mexico.

Although their campaign ended in defeat, DR Congo exceeded expectations at the tournament. They opened their Group K campaign with a 1-1 draw against Portugal, suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Colombia, and secured qualification for the knockout stage with an impressive 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan, marking the country's most memorable World Cup run in more than five decades. (ANI)

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