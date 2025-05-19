Home favourite Paolini downs Gauff to clinch Italian Open

Jasmine Paolini became the first Italian woman to win the Italian Open in 40 years when she beat American world No. 3 Coco Gauff 6-4 6-2 in the final on Saturday.

It was Paolini’s biggest claycourt title and her second 1000-level crown, with the 29-year-old from Tuscany having won the Dubai Championships last year.

Triumph in Italy boosts Paolini as she prepares for the French Open, where she was runner-up last year. It starts on May 25.

Roared on by an adoring home crowd, Paolini became the first home player to win the women’s title at the Italian Open after Raffaella Reggi in 1985.

“Congrats for the amazing week Coco. You reached finals so you’re playing great. You are such a great player and a great person,” Paolini said.

Gauff had won two of her previous three meetings with Paolini but the 2023 US Open champion had no answers to the solid play of the Italian.

World No. 5 Paolini came out all guns blazing to clinch a tight opening set in 54 minutes and then stepped up a gear to power ahead 3-0 in the next before sealing the win.

Gauff, who lost to world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the Madrid Open final earlier this month, racked up 55 unforced errors while a dominant Paolini won 76% of her first serves. However, Gauff will still have lots of positives to take away, having knocked out Zheng Qinwen, Mirra Andreeva and Emma Raducanu on course to the final.