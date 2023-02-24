Honey is living father's dream

PTI

Gurugram: Honey Baisoya was born to play golf and realise his father’s dream. His father Ravinder Singh used to work as a caddie at the Delhi Golf Club but never had the means to pursue a playing career. So, even before he became a father, Ravinder had made up his mind to make his firstborn a professional golfer.

Today, Baisoya made him proud as he carded a sizzling 6-under 66 to lie second after the opening round of the Indian Open here. “My dad used to be a caddy, his dream was to be a professional golfer. He didn’t have any money, so he decided that his firstborn will be a professional golfer,” Baisoya said. “When I was five, I used to practise in a football field at Thyagaraj stadium and dad used to tell me if you can hit the ball across the fence then I will give you one rupee. So, all day I would keep hitting hard to get it across the fence.”

By the time Baisoya was seven years old, he started playing at the Delhi Golf Club. “We of course couldn’t afford the membership but DGC used to support the caddies and their kids back then. I was always focused on becoming a professional. I was winning D, C and A category tournaments, so I was into competitive golf,” he said.

Since turning pro in 2013, Baisoya has won seven events on the PGTI, six of them coming between 2016 and 2018.