Home / Sports / Hong Kong Open: Lakshya Sen overcomes Ayush Shetty in quarterfinal clash

Hong Kong Open: Lakshya Sen overcomes Ayush Shetty in quarterfinal clash

ANI
Updated At : 11:05 PM Sep 12, 2025 IST
Hong Kong, September 12 (ANI): Indian badminton star, Lakshya Sen, overcame compatriot Ayush Shetty to secure a place in the semifinals of the ongoing Hong Kong Open tournament 2025 on Friday. In the all-India quarterfinal, Sen won the opening game 21-16, while Shetty forced a decider by securing the second 21-17.

The former World Championships medalist then dominated the final game 21-13, wrapping up the contest in 66 minutes to book his semifinal spot. Sen is set to clash with Chou Tien Chen in the final fours, as per a release from the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

Sen made it to the quarterfinals on Thursday. India's top-ranked singles player and world No. 20 Sen defeated HS Prannoy, 34th in the men's singles badminton rankings, 15-21, 21-18, 21-10 in an hour and eight minutes.

The popular Indian men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also made it to the semifinals of the ongoing Hong Kong Open tournament on Friday. Satwik and Chirag earned their spot in the final four with a win over Malaysia's Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap in an exciting three-game contest.

The Indians took the opening game 21-14 against Malaysia's Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap, before narrowly conceding the second 20-22. They bounced back in the decider, sealing it 21-16 to book their semifinal berth. The duo will next face Chen Cheng Kuan and Lin Bing-Wei of Chinese Taipei.

In the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also rallied from a game down to beat Thailand's Peeratchai Sukphun and Pakkapon Teeraratsakul 18-21, 21-15, 21-11 in an hour and three minutes. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

