Hong Kong Sixes returns in 2026 for a bigger edition

Hong Kong, October 3 (ANI): The Hong Kong Sixes cricket tournament is coming back from October 30 to November 2 2026 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground. This year’s event features 12 international teams, a strong connection to Indian cricket, and a huge community carnival.

The tournament has once again received the official "M" Mark Status from Hong Kong's Major Sports Events Committee, which recognises top-tier international sporting events held in the city, as per a press release.

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*Key Highlights & Teams

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-12 International Teams: Australia, England, Hong Kong China, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Scotland, India, Pakistan, UAE, South Africa, Afghanistan, and Oman.

-Defending Champions: Pakistan will aim to win their seventh Hong Kong Sixes title.

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-Home Favorites: The Hong Kong men's squad will feature players from the recent Asian Games. After winning the Plate Championship in 2025, they are aiming for the main Cup title this year.

-Indian Broadcast Partner: The event will be broadcast in India via Sony Sports Network.

-Commercial Partner: JSW Sports

*Tournament Groups & Rules

The 4 Pools:

-Pool A: Australia, England, Hong Kong China

-Pool B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Scotland

-Pool C: India, Pakistan, UAE

-Pool D: South Africa, Afghanistan, Oman

*How the Tournament Works:

Cup Semi-Finals: Pool winners advance to compete for the main championship.

Plate Semi-Finals: Second-placed teams play for the Plate title.

Bowl Competition: Third-placed teams compete in the Bowl competition.

*Match Format:

6 Players per Team | 6 Overs per Innings

Bowlers generally bowl one over each, but one designated bowler (excluding the wicketkeeper) is allowed to bowl two overs.

The format is extremely fast-paced, focusing on aggressive batting and quick scoring.

Community & Fan Experiences

Community Fan Park: Features food, music, family activities, and interactive games alongside the cricket.

Jockey Club Community Sixes Programme: Funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, this initiative brings cricket to schools, offers masterclasses with professional coaches, and helps underprivileged groups and persons with disabilities watch and learn the game live.

Cricket Sixes Community Zone: A free-to-enter interactive zone where newcomers can try out cricket activities.

Divyanshu Singh, CEO, JSW Sports, said, "The Hong Kong Sixes marks JSW Sports' first step into international sporting properties, and we couldn't have asked for a better one to begin with. It's a tournament with a 34-year legacy and a special place in the hearts of Indian cricket fans. Broadcast live to audiences worldwide, the Sixes is a truly global marketing platform. Together with Cricket Hong Kong, China, we want to bring heritage, world-class cricket and a format built for entertainment to new audiences, and help shape the Sixes into one of the most exciting events on the global cricket calendar.”

Burji Shroff, Chairperson, Cricket Hong Kong, China, said, "The Hong Kong Sixes are not just a celebration of cricket; they are a celebration of our community, our shared passion for the sport, and of Hong Kong itself."

Wilfred Ng Sau-kei, GBS, MH, JP, Chairperson of the Major Sports Events Committee (MSEC) in Hong Kong, said, "Following the success of the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes last year, we are delighted to support the event once again. The tournament helps enhance Hong Kong's global standing as a major sporting destination while fostering sporting culture and community pride. Events like this generate sports tourism and economic benefits for our city."

Anuraag Bhatnagar, Director of Marketing and Commercial, Cricket Hong Kong, China, said, "With cricketing legends and emerging stars participating from around the world, the level of talent on display will be exceptional. We expect the quality of cricket and excitement to reach new heights. With Sony Sports as our broadcast partner, we anticipate a strong television and digital audience. This is not only a major cricket event but also an outstanding opportunity to showcase Hong Kong to the world." (ANI)

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