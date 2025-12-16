"Hope Bangladesh become a force in coming T20 WC": Pakistan pace icon Shoaib Akhtar

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 16 (ANI): Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has thrown his weight behind Bangladesh's chances at the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, hoping that the team's growing pace attack can help them emerge as a genuine threat on the global stage and "become a force".

Advertisement

Marking his first role in the T20 franchise circuit, Akhtar has joined Dhaka Capitals as a mentor in the Bangladesh Premier League, with an eye on nurturing the country's next generation of fast bowlers, as per ICC.

Advertisement

The former pacer believes his experience can help elevate Bangladesh's pace unit as they prepare for the upcoming event in India and Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

"I hope Bangladesh become a force in the coming World Cup," Akhtar said as quoted by ICC.

"I want them to be one of the greatest forces to reckon with. This is one of the most exciting national teams, and I really hope they go far or somehow manage to climb up the ladder and win the World Cup."

Advertisement

A central focus of Akhtar's attention has been Bangladesh's emerging fast bowlers, a unit he believes has made significant strides in recent years. He reserved special praise for Taskin Ahmed, even expressing a desire to see the seamer surpass his long-standing speed record.

"I want Taskin to break my speed record," Akhtar said. "The pace battery that you are talking about, I think it's looking good. I really hope that they make it far in the World Cup."

Akhtar also offered technical and mindset-based advice for Nahid Rana, Bangladesh's fastest bowler to date, stressing the importance of physical conditioning and attitude.

"Fast bowling is all about taking the stress off the body," he explained.

"I think if he (Rana) keeps on going along with a great training session, and when it comes to training properly... I will give him some advice at the same time, if I ever see him. I'll tell him the trades and secrets of training. If he gets that, I think he will go far. But the most important is the attitude that you have towards life, and that reflects on the field," Akhtar said.

While Akhtar is keen to share his experience, he was quick to acknowledge the work of Bangladesh bowling coach Shaun Tait in the race for extreme pace.

"Shaun Tait is one of the best coaches you have when it comes to fast bowling," he said.

"He is one of the fantastic guys, one of the most honest people that you can have," he added.

Bangladesh's final T20I series of the year saw them beat Ireland 2-1 in the three-match series at home earlier this month.

In the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, they have been drawn into Group B alongside England, the West Indies, Nepal, and Italy, and will begin their campaign against the West Indies on February 7 in Kolkata. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)