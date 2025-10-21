Hope helps WI level series with thrilling Super Over win against Bangladesh in 2nd ODI

Mirpur [Bangladesh], October 21 (ANI): A brilliant half-century from Shai Hope powered West Indies to a tie, following which they secured a one-run win over Bangladesh in the Super Over in the second ODI of the three-match series at Mirpur here on Tuesday.

With this, WI has levelled the three-match series by 1-1.

The West Indies had become the first-ever team to deliver all 50 overs by spinners, as after Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first, the West Indies had spinners Akael Hosein, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, and Alick Athanaze each delivering 10 overs. The surface was very familiar to what was on offer during the first ODI, the one with plenty of cracks and dryness, and Windies made the best use of it.

A fluent knock from Soumya Sarkar (45 in 89 balls, with three fours and a six) and a half-century partnership for the seventh wicket between skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz (32* in 58 balls, with a fours) and Rishad Hossain, who played a sensational cameo of 39* in 14 balls, with three fours and four sixes each was the highlight as Bangladesh posted 213/7 in 50 overs.

Miraz and Rishad's partnership came when Bangladesh were 163/7 in 46 overs, with Rishad's fireworks making a massive difference.

Motie (3/65) emerged as the pick of the bowlers for WI, while Athanaze (2/14) delivered a sensational 10-over spell. Hosein also took 2/41 in 10 overs.

During the run-chase, WI lost Brandon King early for a duck, while Alick Athanaze (28 in 42 balls, with four boundaries) and Keacy Carty (35 in 59 balls, with two fours and a six) stabilised things with a 51-run second wicket stand. WI eventually collapsed to 133/7 in 34 overs.

However, Hope (53* in 67 balls, with four boundaries) and Justin Greaves (26 in 39 balls, with two fours) pushed things back in favour of WI. Another important partnership took place between Hope and Akeal Hosein (16), and WI ended their innings at 213/9 in their 50 overs.

During the Super Over, WI managed to gather 10 runs at the loss of one wicket, leaving Bangladesh with 11 to chase. Bangladesh fought well against Akael's spin, but ended things at 9/1, falling short of a series win. Hope won the 'Player of the Match' award for his gutsy half-century. (ANI)

