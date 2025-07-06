"Hope India will win today": Mohammad Azharuddin ahead of Day 5 of Birmingham Test

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin lauded captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Rishabh Pant's exceptional performance and said that the visitors can probably pull out the game on the last day of the Birmingham Test at Edgbaston against England on Sunday.

Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep rattled England's top-order with the new ball yet again, leaving India seven wickets shy of going level in the series after the end of the fourth day, thoroughly dominated by the tourists at Edgbaston on Saturday.

England posted 72/3 in 16 overs, 556 runs short of victory, with Harry Brook and Ollie Pope unbeaten on scores of 15(15) and 24(44). India needs to scythe seven scalps on the final day to restore parity at 1-1 in the five-match series.

Speaking to ANI about India's chances to win the game, Azharuddin said, "India had a very good day and I hope they will win the game today. All the players batted well, but I think the bowlers did a really good job. Kudos to Shubman Gill for playing so well. Rishabh Pant also did a good job. I wish the team well, and hopefully, after this win, they will get more confident... Looking forward to a win by the Indian team. We have a great set of youngsters..."

Gill pressed the accelerator in the second innings to construct a knock of 161 in 162 balls, with 13 fours and eight sixes, which was just as mesmerising.

On the other hand, Pant delivered an entertaining, counter-attacking and crucial 65 in 58 balls, with eight fours and three sixes.

Coming to the match, England once again opted to field first.

After getting KL Rahul (2) early, an 80-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (87 in 107 balls, with 13 fours) and Karun Nair (31 in 50 balls, with five fours) helped India gain some footing in the match. Skipper Shubman Gill had valuable partnerships of 203 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (89 in 137 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and a 144-run stand against Washington Sundar (42 in 103 balls, with three fours and a six), helping India towards 587, scoring 269 in 387 balls himself, with 30 fours and three sixes.

Shoaib Bashir (3/167) was the pick of the bowlers for England, while Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue also managed two each.

In England's first innings, India had them on the ropes with 84/5. However, a 303-run stand between Harry Brook (158 in 234 balls, with 17 fours and a six) and wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith (184* in 207 balls, with 21 fours and four sixes) sent India on an endless hunt for leather and answers. However, Siraj (6/70) and Akash Deep (4/88) got something out of the new ball and tumbled down the last five wickets for 20 runs, bundling them down for 407 runs, gaining a 180-run lead.

India's response was a swift half-century partnership between Jaiswal (28 in 22 balls, with six fours) and KL Rahul, who also continued his good run with a 10-boundary-filled 55 in 84 balls. A 110-run stand for the fourth wicket between Rishabh Pant (65 in 58 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and Gill upped the attack, while Gill managed yet another epic 175-run stand with Jadeja, scoring 161 in 162 balls, with 13 fours and eight sixes. Jadeja scored an unbeaten 69* in 118 balls, with five fours and a six. India declared at 427/6, leading by 607 runs and setting England a monstrous 608 runs to win.

England ended the fourth day at 72/3, with Harry Brook (15*) and Ollie Pope (24*) unbeaten. (ANI)

