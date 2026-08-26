New York [US], August 26 (ANI): Tennis legend Roger Federer expressed his gratitude to fans after making a special return to the court during the US Open 2026 Legends match, while hinting that he could make another appearance in the future.

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The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who retired from professional tennis in 2022, received a standing ovation from the New York crowd before taking on his former rival Roddick in a one-set singles match. Federer prevailed 6-3 before partnering with McEnroe to defeat Agassi and Roddick 7-5 in the doubles contest, according to the ATP Tour.

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Federer said he hoped it would not be his final time on court and drew inspiration from former player John McEnroe's continued involvement in tennis.

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"I hope this isn't my last time on court. John McEnroe is still out there doing what he loves, and that inspires me to believe that maybe someday I'll get another chance to return to this court and play in front of all my fans," Federer said after the match, as quoted by JioHotstar.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion thanked supporters for their continued love and said returning to the US Open, a venue where he has enjoyed significant success, was a special experience.

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"It was an honour, it was special, it was amazing. A big thank you to everyone in the stadium and to all the fans who have supported me over the years. It's been incredible, and I've enjoyed every moment," he added.

The five-time US Open champion, who lifted the trophy in five consecutive years from 2004 to 2008, received a hero's welcome when he walked onto the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Federer also shared his emotions about celebrating the occasion with his family, including his wife and parents, calling the moment at Flushing Meadows unforgettable.

"It's obviously incredible to share this with my family. My wife and my parents are here too. But honestly, to have this moment here at the US Open in New York where I've had so much success has been incredible," he said.

The Swiss great, who retired from professional tennis in 2022, is set to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame this week. Federer said he was looking forward to returning to the US Open for a ring ceremony on centre court.

"Hopefully, you have not had enough of me, and by Monday when we have a ring ceremony on centre court again, I'll see you then," Federer said.

Several prominent tennis stars, including Serena Williams, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Casper Ruud and Alexandra Eala, were also in attendance as Federer returned to the tournament where he produced some of the most memorable moments of his illustrious career.

Federer, who turned 45 earlier this month, is set to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 29. The Swiss great is one of 29 members of the exclusive ATP No. 1 Club and spent 310 weeks at the top of the ATP Rankings. His 237 consecutive weeks as world No. 1 remain a record.

The exhibition marked a nostalgic return for Federer to the US Open, where his five consecutive titles between 2004 and 2008 helped establish his enduring connection with New York and the tournament. (ANI)

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